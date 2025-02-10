Evolving uses of tokenization to protect data

Tokenization replaces sensitive data, such as credit card numbers or personal identifiers, with unique, non-sensitive tokens with no exploitable value. This method helps protect sensitive information by ensuring that the actual data is never stored or transmitted, reducing the risk of breaches. Unlike encryption, which can be reversed with a key, tokenized data is only meaningful within a secure system that maps tokens back to the original values.

In this Help Net Security video, Ruston Miles, founder of Bluefin, discusses how tokenization will be critical to organizations’ security strategy as cybercriminals target consumers’ valuable personally identifiable information (PII).