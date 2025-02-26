Dalfox: Open-source XSS scanner

DalFox is an open-source tool for automating the detection of XSS vulnerabilities. With powerful testing capabilities and a wide range of features, it makes scanning, analyzing parameters, and verifying vulnerabilities faster and easier.

“The uniqueness of Dalfox lies in its speed and ability to easily integrate into pipelines. When designing Dalfox, my primary focus was reducing unnecessary requests to save time for testers and minimize server load. This approach has proven to be a significant strength, mainly when utilized in scenarios like Shell Pipelines,” HyunHwan Lee, the creator of DalFox, told Help Net Security.

DalFox features

Scanning modes: Supports URL-based scans, file inputs, pipelines, and server-based testing.

Supports URL-based scans, file inputs, pipelines, and server-based testing. Analysis: Identifies reflected, stored, and DOM-based XSS, along with parameter mining and static analysis.

Identifies reflected, stored, and DOM-based XSS, along with parameter mining and static analysis. Customizable and extensible: Allows custom payloads, remote wordlists, and API integrations for tailored security testing.

Allows custom payloads, remote wordlists, and API integrations for tailored security testing. Optimized performance: Enhances efficiency with payload abstraction, bad character filtering, and parallel encoding.

Enhances efficiency with payload abstraction, bad character filtering, and parallel encoding. Reporting: Generates detailed outputs in plain text or JSON, with options for in-depth reporting.

Future plans and download

“The future of Dalfox isn’t just about running a tool but about evolving into a collaborative platform for finding XSS vulnerabilities. One of the major features we are considering is an interactive mode where users can engage in dialogue to pinpoint XSS issues. This would likely involve some form of AI integration to enhance the user experience and effectiveness of the tool,” Lee explained.

Dalfox is available for free on GitHub.

