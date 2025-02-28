The art of balancing data security with business goals

In this Help Net Security video, Nathan Parks, Senior Research Specialist at Gartner, discusses their recent research, revealing that only 14% of security leaders effectively balance data security with business goals.

35% of leaders are focused on securing data, while 21% prioritize using data for business objectives. Only one in seven organizations can do both effectively, risking increased vulnerability to cyber threats and operational inefficiencies.

Gartner recommends that security and risk management leaders take five actions to align business needs to data security and achieve data protection and business enablement goals.