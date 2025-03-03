Help Net Security
Commix: Open-source OS command injection exploitation tool

Commix is an open-source penetration testing tool designed to automate the detection and exploitation of command injection vulnerabilities, streamlining security assessments for researchers and ethical hackers.

Commix command injection exploitation

Commix features

  • Easy to use: Commix simplifies the process of identifying and exploiting command injection flaws in vulnerable parameters and HTTP headers, reducing the manual effort required.
  • Portable: The tool includes everything needed to conduct effective command injection attacks across various operating systems and applications.
  • Modular: Users can extend Commix’s capabilities by developing and integrating custom modules to adapt the tool to specific security needs.
  • Cross compatible: Commix seamlessly integrates with popular penetration testing frameworks like Metasploit, Burp Suite, and SQLMap, enhancing detection and exploitation success rates.
  • Cross platform: Written in Python (compatible with versions 2.6, 2.7, and 3.x), Commix runs on any platform without requiring compilation.

Commix is available for free on GitHub.

