Commix: Open-source OS command injection exploitation tool

Commix is an open-source penetration testing tool designed to automate the detection and exploitation of command injection vulnerabilities, streamlining security assessments for researchers and ethical hackers.

Commix features

Easy to use: Commix simplifies the process of identifying and exploiting command injection flaws in vulnerable parameters and HTTP headers, reducing the manual effort required.

Portable: The tool includes everything needed to conduct effective command injection attacks across various operating systems and applications.

Modular: Users can extend Commix's capabilities by developing and integrating custom modules to adapt the tool to specific security needs.

Cross compatible: Commix seamlessly integrates with popular penetration testing frameworks like Metasploit, Burp Suite, and SQLMap, enhancing detection and exploitation success rates.

Cross platform: Written in Python (compatible with versions 2.6, 2.7, and 3.x), Commix runs on any platform without requiring compilation.

Commix is available for free on GitHub.

