Innovation vs. security: Managing shadow AI risks

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Morris, Chief Security Advisor at Tanium, shares practical best practices to help organizations balance innovation and security while leveraging AI.

Morris warns of an even riskier shadow AI trend in which departments, unsatisfied with existing GenAI tools, build their solutions using open-source AI models (like DeepSeek). The risk? Sensitive company data could be exposed to external AI systems that could be corrupted or breached. Without proper security controls, shadow AI could become a ticking time bomb for companies worldwide.