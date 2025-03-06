Cybersecurity jobs available right now in the USA: March 6, 2025

CISO

Amplitude | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security strategy aligned with Amplitude’s business goals and risk tolerance. Oversee the identification, assessment, and mitigation of security risks across the organization and its product lines. Lead and coordinate investigations into security incidents, ensuring timely resolution and thorough post-incident reviews.

Cloud Cyber Security Technical Advisor (GRC) – VP

MUFG | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Cyber Security Technical Advisor (GRC) – VP, you will oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of the security framework for cloud environments, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Monitor and evaluate emerging risks, internal operational trends, and external risk events for potential impact on the cloud security environment.

Cyber Defense Incident Responder

Edgewater Federal Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Defense Incident Responder, you will perform cyber defense incident triage, to include determining scope, urgency, and potential impact, identifying the specific vulnerability, and making recommendations that enable expeditious remediation. Perform real-time cyber defense incident handling tasks to support deployable IRTs.







Cyber Defense Incident Responder

Global Engineering & Technology | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Defense Incident Responder, you will determine the scope, urgency, and impact of cyber defense incidents. Correlate incident data to identify specific vulnerabilities and make recommendations that enable expeditious remediation. Coordinate incident response functions and recommend incident remediation strategies.

Cyber Security Engineer, Senior Consultant – Cloud Security

Visa | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, Senior Consultant – Cloud Security, you will be responsible for security architecture for hybrid cloud and support design of cloud solutions meeting standardization, consolidation, security, and regulatory compliance, for different use cases. Design secure cloud-native platforms, core services, and security controls across multiple public and private cloud environments, including Azure, AWS, and GCP.

Cybersecurity & Compliance Analyst

SOLV Energy | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity & Compliance Analyst, you will develop, implement, and maintain security policies, procedures, and controls to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. Conduct regular risk assessments and vulnerability scans to ensure the security of the organization’s information systems.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Caterpillar | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will identify threats and vulnerabilities in company’s current and planned products, assess risks and impacts, and recommend and implement appropriate controls. Regularly assess and report on cybersecurity capabilities and status for both the product and the engineering process.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Ace Hardware | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will implement and configure security solutions, such as firewalls, encryption, authentication, authorization, logging, and monitoring, to protect web applications from cyberattacks and ensure compliance with security policies and regulations. Perform security audits and reviews, and collaborate with other developers and stakeholders to ensure security integration and alignment.

Cybersecurity Engineer II

Gritter Francona | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer II, you will evaluate the security of the customer’s cyber assets by attempting to gain unauthorized access into the computer system, application, or network. Perform active network host and service identification using port scanning and host enumeration. Conducts a controlled spear-phishing campaign against pre-approved customer email addresses.

Cybersecurity Incident Response Analyst

Sonos | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Incident Response Analyst, you will perform detailed investigations and analysis of security-related findings. Perform root cause analysis, lessons learned activities, and create action plans that will prevent or mitigate against future incidents. Automate incident response activities using scripting or other programming skills.

Director Cybersecurity

Crown Equipment | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Director Cybersecurity, you will plan and execute penetration testing, audit, control testing, and third-party risk assessments in partnership with the Company’s Global Compliance & Ethics Team. Implement robust cyber security operations including the IAM program and all activities related to threat intelligence, protection, detection, response and recovery.

Director of Security Operations

Multi Media | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Director of Security Operations, you will develop and execute a SecOps strategy aligned with organizational goals and compliance requirements. Maintain and review incident response processes, incorporating lessons learned. Oversee timely identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities.

Insider Threat Analys

Control Risks | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Insider Threat Analys, you will conduct comprehensive investigations into anomalous behavior and policy violations in support of the insider threat mission. Develop and implement mitigation strategies to reduce exposure to insider risks. Utilize network monitoring, data analytic, and other tools (UEBA/SEIM/DLP) to identify anomalous activity, initiate investigations and decipher underlying trends.

Intern, Cyber Threat Intelligence

Sony | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Intern, Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will perform open-source threat collection and analysis activities identifying indication of cyber threats. Develop and maintain up- to date analysis procedures. Compile, analyze, and display relevant team and threat metrics. Prepare detailed analysis reports, cyber threat assessments, and briefings of security incidents and related intelligence for GSIRT and its stakeholders.

Network Security Administrator

Magnolia | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Administrator, you will administer and configure network infrastructure, including switches, routers, wireless access points, and servers. Develop and implement security strategies, policies, and procedures. Conduct security risk and vulnerability assessments. Perform audits and reviews of security controls.

Open Source Intelligence Analyst

General Dynamics Information Technology | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Open Source Intelligence Analyst, you will identify intelligence sources to support law enforcement, assess threat actors, and analyze digital forensics. You will use forensic tools to recover and evaluate metadata, detect steganography, and retrieve deleted or corrupted data from digital media.

Principal Cybersecurity Consultant

Course | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Consultant, you will conduct cyber risk assessments and design security controls to protect against threats like data leakage and unauthorized access. Develop cybersecurity policies, standards, and frameworks aligned with industry best practices (FFIEC, NIST, ISO).

Principal Incident Response Engineer

Acrisure | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Incident Response Engineer, you will develop and implement incident response plans, including threat detection, investigation, containment, eradication, and recovery. Conduct post-incident analysis to identify root causes and recommend improvements to prevent future incidents. Evaluate and select appropriate cybersecurity tools and technologies to support incident response efforts.

Senior Analyst Cyber Security Detection and Response

Ally Financial | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Analyst Cyber Security Detection and Response, you will perform penetration testing against products and systems, including web applications, web services, and mobile devices. Develop and enhance processes to automate the delivery of application security services and metrics. Review SAST/DAST output for false positives. Assist development teams with remediation.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Queens District Attorney’s Office | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform detailed analysis of threats during the incident process, combining sound analytical skills with advanced knowledge of IT security and network threats. Perform postmortem analysis on logs, traffic flows, and other activities to identify malicious activity.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

CommScope | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, maintain, monitor, and manage cyber security systems and controls.

Engage in information security projects evaluating existing security infrastructure and proposing changes as defined by security leadership and architects.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

The Nuclear Company | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will recommend and utilize (or develop) AI-powered tools to detect and mitigate threats before they infiltrate networks. Create and maintain security protocols to protect digital assets. Develop response strategies and respond to security incidents and mitigating potential risks.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Umbra | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will lead security assessments and code reviews for satellite software and systems as well as ground systems. Develop threat models and perform risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities in systems and applications. Design and implement security automation tools and processes to improve system security and minimize manual intervention in securing software releases.

Third-Party Risk Management Analyst – GRC

Berry Global | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Third-Party Risk Management Analyst – GRC, you will conduct comprehensive risk assessments of third-party vendors, suppliers, and partners. Develop and maintain third-party risk management policies and procedures. Monitor and assess third-party performance, compliance, and security posture. Conduct due diligence and background checks on new and existing third-party relationships.

Threat Intelligence: AML Risk and Model Oversight

SoFi | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence: AML Risk and Model Oversight, you will conduct regular independent typology coverage risk assessments to understand current and future threats and inform AML Model Management. Assess and prioritize new typologies based on emerging trends and regulatory developments. Use advanced data mining techniques to identify patterns, anomalies, and potential red flags across large datasets.