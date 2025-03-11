Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 11,2025

Application Security Engineer

Tipalti | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will conduct application security assessments, including architecture design reviews and threat modeling. Act as a security advisor to cross-functional teams, including product, engineering, and others, to support secure software development. Design, build, and implement advanced application security solutions. Lead security audits, vulnerability assessments, and code reviews.

CISO

Datastream Digital | Brunei | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will establish and enforce information security strategy, governance frameworks, and compliance. Conduct ongoing risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies. Develop and execute incident response plans and recovery procedures. Oversee the design and implementation of security architecture and manage cybersecurity technology procurement.

Cloud Security Specialist

IQ-EQ | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Specialist, you will design and implement security controls for cloud environments, especially Azure to protect infrastructure, applications, and data. Monitor cloud environments for security threats, investigate alerts, and coordinate incident response efforts. Enforce strong authentication, authorization, and access control policies across cloud platforms.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Defence Senior Specialist

Dolce&Gabbana | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defence Senior Specialist, you will support activities related to ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and associated security frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001. Coordinate routine and project-related security tasks within the technology domain, in collaboration with ICT department. Manage and oversee relationships with ICT services and technology vendors. Supervise and manage SOC activities. Oversee and manage vulnerability assessment and penetration testing activities.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Xylem | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be responsible for configuring and maintaining network and system security devices (such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems), conducting forensic analysis and incident response, managing SIEM tools, implementing and monitoring DLP solutions, and performing web application security testing and code reviews.

Deep Network Security Engineer

Universal Assets Bank | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Deep Network Security Engineer, you will architect and deploy firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and WAFs. Establish zero-trust security models, network segmentation, and secure microservices architecture. Utilize HSMs (AWS CloudHSM, YubiHSM, Thales CipherTrust) for cryptographic key management. Conduct regular penetration tests, vulnerability assessments, and red teaming exercises.

Digital Security – Principal Specialist, Security Risk & Assurance

AVEVA | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Digital Security – Principal Specialist, Security Risk & Assurance, you will build, operate, and optimise security risk management and risk assurance services that enable effective, and data driven risk management and reporting across operations. Provide knowledge to business stakeholders to enable adoption, adaption, and optimisation of security controls across the organisation.

Endpoint Security Engineer

HCLTech | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Endpoint Security Engineer, you will design, deploy, and manage endpoint security solutions such as antivirus, EDR, DLP, and device control systems. Monitor and respond to security alerts, incidents, and vulnerabilities on endpoint devices. Perform threat analysis, malware investigations, and root cause analysis for endpoint-related incidents.

Factory Cyber Security Engineer (TA3)

Unilever | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Factory Cyber Security Engineer (TA3), you will support the delivery of OT security workstreams and projects by ensuring that security solutions are deployed as designed, factory security standards are met, security improvement plans are implemented, and security reports are delivered on time. Additionally, you will identify improvements to security standards and champion security compliance and best practices within the factory site.

Global OT Security Lead

Owens Corning | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Security Operations, you will design, implement, and manage robust security technologies and controls, with a focus on firewalls, across OT environments in manufacturing facilities. Implement and optimize technical security controls to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats in manufacturing systems and networks.

Head of Global Security Engineering

JLL | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Global Security Engineering, you will develop and implement comprehensive security strategies that protect JLL’s global network, data, and IT infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments. Develop and maintain strategic security metrics and dashboards that quantify risk, provide actionable insights, and align with business objectives.

Information Security & GRC Director

Lightmatter | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security & GRC Director, you will develop and lead a comprehensive information security and risk management program, including policies, standards, procedures, and controls to mitigate risk and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Oversee regular security assessments (vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and audits) to identify and address security gaps and maintain a strong security posture.

Lead Product Security Engineer

Elekta | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead Product Security Engineer, you will develop deliverables to meet medical device regulatory requirements globally. Implement end to end medical device risk assessments in alignment with SW96 risk assessment. Perform in depth analysis of the security posture of hardware and software products independently and as part of engineering teams.

Lead II, Penetration Test/Incident Response Engineer

S&P Global | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Lead II, Penetration Test/Incident Response Engineer, you will test web apps, infrastructure, and cloud environments for vulnerabilities using manual and automated techniques. Develop custom tools and scripts to improve testing in CI/CD pipelines. Lead attack simulations, research new attack vectors, and design threat assessments based on intelligence feeds and external analysis.

Open-Source Intelligence Analyst/Senior Associate, Forensic

Deloitte | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Open-Source Intelligence Analyst/Senior Associate, Forensic, you collect, assess and disseminate publicly available data and information from social media, deep, and dark web sources in response to priority intelligence requirements on matters relating to financial crime, integrity and reputation concerns, strategy and a variety of risk issues.

Security Engineer

Trojan Trading | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will automate security testing, vulnerability scanning, and continuous monitoring across company’s codebase and infrastructure. Conduct penetration testing and threat modeling to identify and mitigate risks. Monitor for security incidents and respond quickly to mitigate any threats to the platform. Set up and maintain security monitoring tools to identify vulnerabilities and threats in real-time.

Security Engineer

Dashlane | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will drive the continuous improvement and implementation of Dashlane’s security program across company’s product and company. Enhance application security processes and tooling to stay ahead of emerging threats. Innovate and propose new security features that protect Dashlane and users. Manage and prioritize the product security bug backlog. Participate in and refine the security incident response process.

Senior Analyst II Information Security

DXC Technology | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Analyst II Information Security, you will support security assessments, audits, and vulnerability scans, contributing to report generation and action items. Monitor security events and incidents, escalating as required and assisting in containment. Assist with the implementation of security policies and standards.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Airwallex | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will review the Airwallex platform and products’ code to identify security issues and help engineers find more secure solutions. Coordinate and manage third party application security reviews and penetration tests. Set standards for identity and access management across the platform.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Qualcomm | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will respond to Cyber Security Incidents to identify the scope of an intrusion, identify relevant indicators of compromise (IOCs), determine the proper containment and remediation actions to minimize impact. Perform Threat Hunting to identify incidents and find gaps in our detections and telemetry using an understanding of attacker TTPs.

Senior Data Platform Security Engineer

Doctolib | France | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Data Platform Security Engineer, you will integrate security practices into the full cycle of our cloud infrastructure and platform, contribute to the development of a robust security architecture that aligns with a zero-trust security model, and participate in the hardening of cloud infrastructure and services to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Senior Penetration Tester

Ekco | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests on clients’ systems across various platforms (including web applications, mobile applications, thick client applications, infrastructure, APIs, cloud platforms) to identify security vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and potential risks.

Senior Security Engineer (SIEM)

Cisco Meraki | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer (SIEM), you will engineer and operate a complex SIEM environment based on Splunk technologies. Design, implement, and build a variety of security controls and related systems. Participate in the development of security engineering strategy and advancement of Meraki’s security maturity.

Senior Security Engineer, Threat Detection and Response

Airbnb | Germany | Remote – View job details

As Senior Security Engineer, Threat Detection and Response, you will perform investigations of security incidents using your knowledge and understanding of digital forensic artifacts, log data analysis and/or developing automation for investigation & response capabilities that scale. Create and automate threat detection and hunting based on indicators observed during incident response or from other threat intelligence.

Tech Cyber Security Specialist

UBS | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Tech Cyber Security Specialist, you will design, develop, and refine cyber detections to uncover potential malicious activities and attacks before they impact our organization. Analyze identified malicious activity to uncover weaknesses exploited, methods of exploitation, and effects on system.