Goodbye passwords? Enterprises ramping up passkey adoption

87% of companies have, or are in the midst of, rolling out passkeys with goals tied to improved user experience, enhanced security, and compliance, according to the FIDO Alliance.

Key findings

Enterprises understand the value of passkeys for workforce sign-ins. Most decision makers (87%) report deploying passkeys at their companies. Of these, 47% report rolling out a mix of device-bound passkeys (on physical security keys and/or cards) and synced passkeys (synced securely across the user’s devices).

Organizations are prioritizing passkey rollouts to users with access to sensitive data and applications, including the three most commonly cited priority groups: Those requiring access to IP (39%), users with admin accounts (39%), and users at the executive level (34%). Organizations leverage communication, training, and documentation within these deployments to increase adoption.

Passkey deployments are linked to significant security and business benefits. Respondents report moderate to strong positive impacts on user experience (82%), security (90%), help center call reduction (77%), productivity (73%), and digital transformation goals (83%).

Groups that do not have active passkey projects cite complexity (43%), costs (33%), and lack of clarity (29%) about implementation as reasons. This signals a need for increased education for enterprises on rollout strategies to reduce concerns, as there is a correlation between these perceived challenges and the proven benefits of passkeys.

Accelerating passkey adoption to combat AI-driven threats

“This study is equally encouraging and illuminating as it points to strong willingness and commitment to deploy passkeys to employees – and also is informative in helping FIDO shape resources that we can deliver to help enterprises around the world more quickly and effectively implement their FIDO authentication strategies,” said Andrew Shikiar, CEO and executive director of the FIDO Alliance. “Passkeys can stop AI-generated social engineering attacks in their tracks while also increasing employee productivity and reducing costs associated with help desk support and security breaches.”

New phishing and fraud attempts are being used every day, driven in particular by widespread generative AI use. As reflected in the report, enterprise leaders are becoming aware of the limitations of compromisable passwords, and seeing the value of deploying the most secure and user-friendly authentication methods possible. These insights will be leveraged to further remove the perceived and/or real barriers around passkey adoption so more enterprises can experience their benefits on a global scale.