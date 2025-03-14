Top 5 threats keeping CISOs up at night in 2025

Cyber threats in 2025 require a proactive, adaptive approach. To stay ahead, CISOs must balance technical defenses, regulatory expectations, and human factors. By prioritizing AI-driven security, ransomware resilience, supply chain risk management, insider threat mitigation, and compliance preparedness, CISOs can strengthen their security posture.

Here are the top five threats keeping CISOs up at night in 2025 and what CISOs can do about them.

AI-driven cyberattacks

Attackers leverage AI to automate phishing, generate deepfake voice scams, and bypass traditional security defenses. AI-powered malware can adapt in real-time, making detection harder than ever.

CISO’s response:

Invest in AI-driven security tools to combat AI threats.

Implement behavioral-based detection to catch anomalies.

Train employees on the risks of AI-generated phishing attacks.

Ransomware evolution: Double and triple extortion

Ransomware isn’t just about encryption anymore. Attackers now use double extortion (encrypting and leaking stolen data) and triple extortion (targeting for additional payouts). Even paying the ransom doesn’t guarantee full recovery.

CISO’s response:

Strengthen backup and recovery strategies.

Enhance identity and access management (IAM) to prevent credential theft.

Leverage cyber insurance, but with clear policy expectations.

Software supply chain attacks

Cybercriminals are targeting software vendors to inject malicious code into trusted applications. A single compromised third-party provider can expose hundreds or thousands of organizations.

CISO’s response:

Require SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials) from vendors.

Adopt zero trust principles across supply chain integrations.

Continuously monitor third-party access and software updates.

Insider threats: From negligence to malicious intent

Not all threats come from outside. Employees, whether accidentally clicking phishing links or intentionally stealing data, pose significant risks. Hybrid work environments make it even harder to track suspicious behavior.

CISO’s response:

Implement least privilege access and strict data controls.

Use user behavior analytics (UBA) to detect anomalies.

Foster a security-aware culture through continuous training.

Regulatory and compliance overload

CISOs juggle regulations like SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, GDPR, and AI governance frameworks while ensuring security programs remain effective. Non-compliance can mean hefty fines and reputational damage.

CISO’s response: