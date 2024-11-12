Ambitious cybersecurity regulations leave companies in compliance chaos

While the goal of cybersecurity regulations is to bring order among organizations and ensure they take security and risks seriously, the growing number of regulations has also introduced a considerable set of challenges that organizations and their leaders must address.

Sara Behar, Content Manager at YL Ventures, discusses how recent regulatory actions and high-profile legal incidents involving cybersecurity leaders have influenced CISO reporting.

Chris Denbigh-White, CSO at Next DLP, discusses how emerging technologies, such as AI, have presented new data protection challenges and how organizations must balance deployment and legality.

Mark Millender, Senior Advisor of Global Executive Engagement at Tanium, discusses the overall sentiment from CISOs of large, public companies on the effectiveness and understanding of SEC’s cyber disclosure rules and common misconceptions and gray areas to watch for.

Romain Deslorieux, Global Director, Strategic Partnerships at Thales, discusses what companies should be planning based on current regulations and what steps they can take to prepare for the future.

Dimitri Chichlo, CISO at BforeAI, discusses the DORA regulation’s nuts and bolts and what is at stake for financial institutions and ICT third-party service providers.