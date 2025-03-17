Pay, fight, or stall? The dilemma of ransomware negotiations

Ransomware negotiations are a high-stakes game where every decision matters.

In this Help Net Security video, Kurtis Minder, CEO at GroupSense, takes us inside the world of ransomware negotiations. We learn how attackers communicate, the tough decisions victims face, and the mistakes that can make or break a response.

He breaks down the key factors in deciding whether to engage with hackers, the legal and ethical considerations, and why preparation is everything.

Learn why logging practices, pre-planned communication, and working with professional responders are essential for navigating these cyber extortion crises.