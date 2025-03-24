iProov Workforce MFA mitigates risk of account takeovers

iProov launched iProov Workforce MFA. This device-independent, FIDO Alliance-certified, biometric authentication solution helps organizations mitigate the risk of one of workforce security’s most crucial concerns: account takeover.

Using biometric authentication as part of an MFA process adds an irrefutable layer of identity confirmation to help organizations prevent significant financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruptions. The solution can be used in conjunction with passkeys, or independently of the device, enabling it to run on users’ personal and shared devices.

It also reduces the exposure and costs associated with password resets while offering cross-platform compatibility and a more streamlined user authentication process. iProov Workforce MFA supports the OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol enabling a no-code integration with major identity providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, SailPoint, and Saviynt.

Securing the modern workforce continues to grow in complexity. SaaS applications are dramatically expanding the attack surface and diverse groups of employee and non-employee workers require frequent onboarding and offboarding while working from a variety of locations and devices. Traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions falter when users don’t have access to their devices, hindering account recovery and access to designated systems.

Password reset processes now consume 40% of help desk calls (Gartner) at an astounding average of $70 each time (Forrester). Further complicating this situation are AI-powered technologies and Crime-as-a-Service marketplaces enabling a massive fleet of upskilled and well-armed threat actors eager for large-scale paydays.

iProov Workforce MFA addresses these challenges by delivering scalable, device-independent, face authentication underpinned by robust security and an effortless user experience. iProov’s biometric verification with advanced liveness detection ensures that only authorized users gain access. Critical workflows are smoothly managed, without the need for IT intervention while sensitive/mission-critical systems remain secure.

The solution is supported by real-time, intelligence-led threat updates and managed detection and response (MDR) from the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC) for continuous adaptation to the evolving threat landscape.

“Identities can be compromised at every stage in the user lifecycle, from the interview process through to offboarding. These risks are exacerbated by the complexities of remote work and extended workforces, exposing the vulnerabilities of traditional MFA solutions,” said Andrew Bud, CEO, iProov. “With no additional devices, distribution costs, integration coding or MFA fatigue, iProov Workforce MFA strengthens access management and empowers organizations with seamless, secure authentication on any device, delivering frictionless security for the whole organization.”

iProov Workforce MFA

Unlike traditional possession-based authentication tools, iProov Workforce MFA is:

Effortless MFA – By leveraging an inherence-based authentication factor, users enjoy a seamless experience where the integrated technology does the heavy lifting.

– By leveraging an inherence-based authentication factor, users enjoy a seamless experience where the integrated technology does the heavy lifting. Phishing resistant – Removes the reliance on shareable knowledge and possession factors to mitigate the risk of phishing and account takeover.

– Removes the reliance on shareable knowledge and possession factors to mitigate the risk of phishing and account takeover. Secure – Powered by advanced anti-spoofing liveness technology offering two levels of identity assurance, enabling organizations to balance speed and security.

Reducing costs – Removes hardware token and their distribution expenses; this OIDC-compliant, cloud-based software seamlessly deploys from within all major identity providers, simplifying testing and management.

– Removes hardware token and their distribution expenses; this OIDC-compliant, cloud-based software seamlessly deploys from within all major identity providers, simplifying testing and management. Highly scalable – Ideal for organizations with frontline staff, extended workforces, and confidential, mission-critical, high-security environments.

iProov’s Workforce MFA can be implemented by any organization looking to enhance its workforce security posture.