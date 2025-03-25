The vCISO Academy: Transforming MSPs and MSSPs into cybersecurity powerhouses

By now, it’s no secret—cyber threats are on the rise, and the need for strong cybersecurity is greater than ever. Globally small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are prime targets for cyberattacks, yet many can’t afford a full-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). That’s where the virtual CISO (vCISO) model comes in, offering a cost-effective way for SMBs to get expert security leadership in using a flexible model and without the big price tag.

For MSPs and MSSPs this shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity. While over 94% of service providers recognize the rising demand for vCISO services, more than 25% of providers report lacking the cybersecurity and compliance expertise needed to offer vCISO services.

The free vCISO Academy was created in order to close this gap, with one purpose – empower service providers with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the evolving vCISO landscape.

The vCISO Academy is a free, professional learning platform designed to equip service providers with the knowledge and training needed to build and expand their cybersecurity services, helping them better serve their clients and bolster cybersecurity resilience.

Demand for vCISO services is on the rise

The demand for vCISO services has skyrocketed in recent years, fueled by the growing number and complexity of cyberattacks targeting SMBs and the constantly increasing compliance requirements. Getting input from 200 senior service providers leaders, the latest State of the vCISO Survey (2024) revealed that 94% of service providers see demand for vCISO services and 98% of service providers who don’t currently offer vCISO services plan to introduce them in the foreseeable future. This highlights why vCISO services are essential for MSPs and MSSPs—not just to keep up with growing demand but also to remain competitive in a market where strong cybersecurity is no longer optional.

Delivering vCISO services – The expertise gap

The market for vCISO services is rapidly expanding, but many service providers struggle to offer these services due to lack of in-house expertise and resources. More than 25% of MSPs and MSSPs say they are lacking the necessary expertise to offer comprehensive vCISO services.

Many service providers are hesitant to offer vCISO services because the role is perceived as complex, demanding a mix of technical know-how, regulatory expertise, and business strategy. On top of that, they often struggle with limited resources, uncertainty about having the right team or budget, and concerns about scaling the service without stretching themselves too thin.

The vCISO Academy was created to help service providers address these concerns. It provides a clear, step-by-step roadmap that simplifies the process, enabling MSPs and MSSPs to confidently start and grow their vCISO offerings.

How The vCISO Academy closes this gap

The vCISO Academy offers self-paced, hands-on learning to help service providers gain the skills and knowledge needed to launch and grow their vCISO services.

Some key highlights of the academy include:

Expert guidance from industry experts who share their practical knowledge and experience on a wide range of essential vCISO functions, including risk and compliance assessments, cybersecurity strategy development, and effective communication of risks to executive teams.

Self-paced learning allows access to videos, tools, and resources anytime and anywhere.

allows access to videos, tools, and resources anytime and anywhere. An interactive platform that provides exercises and real-world examples to reinforce understanding.

The Academy empowers MSPs and MSSPs to not only offer vCISO services confidently but also, build new revenue streams, enhance client relationships, and ensure their clients’ cybersecurity resilience.

Empowering MSPs and MSSPs to accelerate their vCISO journey

By bridging the knowledge gap and offering structured, accessible learning, the vCISO Academy empowers service providers to:

Broaden their perspective: The vCISO Academy provides a deeper understanding of what it means to be a vCISO with specialized training to address the cybersecurity shortage. By helping to equip professionals with vCISO expertise, the Academy is helping fill a critical gap in the industry, ensuring businesses have access to the security leadership they need.

Empower professional growth: The vCISO Academy is designed to advance professionals' careers by developing their vCISO skills, positioning them as trusted advisors, and making them invaluable to their clients. Courses are created by industry experts who share practical knowledge and real-world experience.

The vCISO Academy is designed to advance professionals’ careers by developing their vCISO skills, positioning them as trusted advisors, and making them invaluable to their clients. Courses are created by industry experts who share practical knowledge and real-world experience. Scale services profitably and strengthen client relationships: For MSPs and MSSPs, adding vCISO services is a strategic move that opens up new revenue streams and strengthens client relationships.

With the vCISO Academy, MSPs and MSSPs are well-equipped to seize emerging opportunities in the vCISO market while meeting the ever-growing security needs of SMBs.

The vCISO Academy: The first step in YOUR vCISO journey

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the role of the vCISO is becoming essential for the differentiation and success of service providers. . The vCISO Academy serves as a valuable resource, equipping MSPs and MSSPs with the expertise needed to succeed in this competitive space. Whether you are just establishing your vCISO services or looking to expand, the vCISO Academy provides the tools, knowledge, and support you need to grow your business and serve your clients more effectively.

Start your journey by visiting the vCISO Academy today and take the first step toward scaling your cybersecurity services and driving business growth. Together, we can ensure that businesses of all sizes have access to the cybersecurity leadership they need to stay secure​​.