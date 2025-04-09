Tufin Orchestration Suite R25-1 brings expanded device coverage and boosts cloud security

Tufin releases Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) R25-1, bringing expanded device coverage, deeper visibility, and stronger cloud security to today’s modern hybrid and multi-cloud networks.

As enterprises expand their networks across multiple cloud platforms and vendors, maintaining security, visibility, and compliance becomes increasingly complex. TOS R25-1 addresses these challenges by:

Providing deeper visibility across hybrid environments with Arista, Zscaler, and VMware NSX-T Gateway Firewall support.

Expanding automation to streamline security policy changes with Meraki, Microsoft Azure ASG’s and Arista Access Request Automation.

Enhancing compliance monitoring to proactively identify security risks in Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSG) and AWS Security Groups.

As a part of the company’s commitment to providing complete and accurate network visibility, with this release Tufin delivers “any-device support” to customers. Organizations need visibility into everything that’s connected to their network in order to fully protect it – and with R25-1, Tufin can rapidly add almost any new device to its already comprehensive device coverage.

Another common issue that companies struggle with is ensuring that internet-bound traffic from branch offices and on-prem sites is properly monitored and protected. Security teams lack visibility into how traffic is routed through SASE Edge solutions like Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), making it difficult to verify policy enforcement and troubleshoot connectivity issues.

Tufin solves this by integrating with ZIA and similar solutions, providing centralized visibility into internet-bound traffic flows, policy validation, and compliance monitoring across on-prem sites and Zscaler’s cloud security platform.

“As the networks of today continue to evolve, security teams find themselves faced with sprawling environments that include firewalls, network devices, private and public clouds, and SASE architectures. It can quickly become an overwhelming problem if your security tools can’t keep pace,” said Shay Dayan, SVP of Products and Engineering at Tufin. “By expanding support across the full range of network security technologies – and continuing to evolve as new innovations and technologies are added – Tufin is actively paving the way to securing the network of tomorrow.”

The key features of TOS R25-1 include: