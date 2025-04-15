Seemplicity adds AI-driven capabilities to scale remediation operations

Seemplicity announced a major product release. This latest version of the Seemplicity Platform introduces powerful new AI-driven capabilities designed to streamline and scale remediation operations.

Two major new features – called “Find the Fixer” and “Automatic Scoping” – reduce remediation chaos by eliminating manual bottlenecks and significantly accelerate the path from detection to resolution.

Security teams face inadequate prioritization, misrouted remediation requests, and manual workflows that slow down progress. Legacy exposure management requires constant upkeep – laboriously tracking down asset owners, reconciling inconsistent tags from disparate security scanning tools, and piecing together remediation workflows from scratch – all of which drain time and resources.

“With AI-powered exposure management, we’re removing the friction that slows remediation down,” said Ravid Circus, CPO at Seemplicity. “Security teams shouldn’t have to guess who owns what or rebuild workflows every time the organization changes. This release brings intelligence to the heart of exposure management so teams can act faster and more confidently, and their processes scale.”

AI that identifies who is responsible for fixing what: Find the Fixer

In complex environments unclear remediation ownership and scattered data lead to misrouted tickets, delays, and accountability gaps. The Seemplicity Platform’s new AI-powered Find the Fixer capability leverages machine learning to automatically match security findings with the most likely owner – analyzing structured and unstructured data, historical patterns, and continuously updated context.

With up to 70% of resource assignments automated, security teams can ensure findings reach the right person the first time.

Key benefits include:

Stronger collaboration between security and remediation teams

Reduced backlog of unassigned vulnerabilities

Fewer misrouted tickets and reassignments

Smarter workflows powered by LLM-based data analysis

Understand your assets with smart grouping and tag discovery: Automated Scoping

Accurate, logical grouping of assets is essential for prioritizing and routing exposures effectively. However, current methods for identifying related software, environments, and devices are slow, manual, and often rely on inconsistent or undefined tagging across multiple security scanning tools.

With Automatic Scoping, the Seemplicity Platform automatically surfaces relevant attributes – such as environment, business unit, and ownership – and builds logical groupings that reflect how the organization actually operates.

Key benefits include:

AI-powered tag discovery from incomplete or inconsistent data Dynamic grouping aligned to real business context

Faster prioritization and routing of exposures

Scalable segmentation that evolves with the organization

Scalable, intelligent exposure management

Together, these capabilities provide a scalable, intelligent approach to remediation ensuring vulnerabilities and exposures don’t just get detected, but resolved. As AI adoption accelerates across industries with 59% of CEOs citing AI as the most transformative technology in Gartner‘s 2024 CEO survey, Seemplicity ensures security teams can harness its full potential for real impact.

“This isn’t just about adding more automation – it’s about bringing intelligence to the core of the remediation process,” added Circus. “It’s about empowering teams to fix faster and scale without friction.”