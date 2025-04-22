Email authentication simplified: How PowerDMARC makes DMARC effortless

Email is still the top way attackers get into organizations. Now, big players like Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft are cracking down. They’re starting to require email authentication, specifically DMARC. For many companies, this means it’s no longer optional.

PowerDMARC helps organizations roll out DMARC the right way. They aim to make the setup simple, even for complex environments.

We spoke with Maitham Al-Lawati, CEO at PowerDMARC, about what these new requirements mean, how to stay compliant, and what they’re focusing on at this year’s RSAC 2025 Conference.

Stricter email rules in 2025

By 2025, major email providers like Google, Yahoo, and Apple have already introduced stricter requirements for bulk email senders—those dispatching over 5,000 emails daily. More recently, Microsoft followed suit by announcing its Outlook DMARC requirements for high-volume senders. To comply, senders must authenticate their domains using SPF, DKIM, and DMARC protocols. These measures aim to reduce spam and phishing attacks, enhancing email deliverability and security. Non-compliance may result in emails being marked as spam or rejected.

With PowerDMARC, users can generate and publish DMARC, SPF, and DKIM records with a few clicks—no manual syntax editing or DNS guesswork needed. The platform validates entries in real time and alerts you if anything breaks authentication, ensuring seamless compliance.

Enhance your email security and deliverability

PowerDMARC is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that protects email domains from spoofing, impersonation, and other email threats. It helps organizations keep their email secure and stop attackers from misusing their domain names, while improving email deliverability.

PowerDMARC’s all-in-one dashboard offers hosted deployment and management of DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. The dashboard visualizes your authentication status at a glance, flags misconfigurations, and shows threat activity mapped by geolocation and IP, making email security not only powerful but also intuitive.

PowerDMARC has grown into a global force in email authentication, supporting more than 10,000 organizations across over 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies and government entities.

“PowerDMARC is designed to meet the needs of large enterprises and service providers alike,” said Al-Lawati, noting that PowerDMARC is fully MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy and Whitelabel capabilities. The company has also cultivated a strong international network, with more than 1,000 channel partners worldwide. “Security and compliance are at the core of everything we do,” he added, pointing to PowerDMARC’s SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as its adherence to GDPR standards.

Key features and benefits

PowerDMARC offers a wide range of tools and services to help businesses, MSPs, and governments manage and secure their email systems. Here’s what users can expect:

Full suite of protocols managed via a single platform: Hosted Services for the full suite of protocols DMARC, DKIM, SPF, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI for hassle-free setup and monitoring.

Hosted Services for the full suite of protocols DMARC, DKIM, SPF, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI for hassle-free setup and monitoring. Hosted SPF: PowerSPF helps ensure your emails reach your recipients by overcoming the 10 DNS lookups hard limit for SPF.

PowerSPF helps ensure your emails reach your recipients by overcoming the 10 DNS lookups hard limit for SPF. Reduction in email fraud: Users often see a significant reduction in fake or harmful emails sent from their own domains.

Users often see a significant reduction in fake or harmful emails sent from their own domains. Compliance made easier: Helps meet email authentication requirements for Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, and Apple iCloud Mail.

Helps meet email authentication requirements for Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, and Apple iCloud Mail. Better email deliverability: Helps ensure your emails actually reach inboxes.

Helps ensure your emails actually reach inboxes. Human-readable reports: PowerDMARC automatically converts raw XML DMARC data into human-readable dashboards with charts, filters, and timeline views.

PowerDMARC automatically converts raw XML DMARC data into human-readable dashboards with charts, filters, and timeline views. Fast setup: One-click DNS publishing speeds up deployment.

One-click DNS publishing speeds up deployment. API: Detailed API endpoints allow for easy integration into your current ecosystem.

Detailed API endpoints allow for easy integration into your current ecosystem. White-label ready: MSPs can rebrand the full platform and use custom marketing materials.

MSPs can rebrand the full platform and use custom marketing materials. MSP/MSSP-ready: Built-in multi-tenant control panel purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs managing hundreds of client domains.

Built-in multi-tenant control panel purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs managing hundreds of client domains. Human Support: Human-based personalized support with implementation services is available when needed.

PowerDMARC gives companies the tools they need to see what’s happening with their email, stay compliant, and block harmful activity. It’s built for businesses, IT teams, and service providers who want simple, effective email protection.

New feature launch alert: Threat Intel Feed API

PowerDMARC is excited to announce the launch of its brand new feature: Threat Intel Feed API, at the RSAC 2025 Conference. This new API source feed is designed to provide insights into spoofing IP addresses. This API enables organizations, security teams, researchers, and partners to track and mitigate malicious email spoofing attempts.

“With the PowerDMARC Threat Intel Feed API, organizations gain deep insights into IPs behind spoofing attempts. By leveraging threat intelligence and integrating their feeds into their security ecosystem, they can automate detection, block threats proactively, and strengthen their overall security posture at an early stage,” Al-Lawati explained.

“The PowerDMARC Threat Intel Feed API helps organizations enrich their security stacks—SIEM, SOAR, and firewalls—by feeding them data on IPs involved in spoofing and email attacks. This enables faster detection and blocking of malicious sources, strengthening overall email security,” Al-Lawati concluded.

PowerDMARC at RSAC 2025 Conference

The PowerDMARC will be on-site at the Moscone Center in San Francisco for RSAC 2025. You can visit them at Booth ESE-01, and you can book a demo here.

What to expect at RSAC 2025:

Witness the launch of PowerDMARC’s brand new Threat Intel Feed API feature.

Get a free, instant analysis of your domain’s current email authentication posture, and assess how protected you are against spoofing.

Live demos of PowerDMARC’s robust platform and hosted services, including Hosted DMARC, Hosted SPF, Hosted DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI.

One-on-one consultations with email security experts.

Insights on how MSPs, MSSPs, and enterprise security teams can simplify compliance and secure domains at scale.

Exciting partnership opportunities.

“RSAC is where the global cybersecurity community gathers to shape the future of digital trust. We’re proud to be part of this dialogue, bringing smarter, scalable solutions to secure emails and domain names,” said Al Lawati.