Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 29, 2025

Analyst IV – Cybersecurity

Carpenter Technology | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Analyst IV – Cybersecurity, you will guide IT teams on IAM tasks, including account provisioning, password vaulting, access reviews, and encryption key management. You will conduct advanced threat analysis, risk assessments, forensic investigations, vulnerability scans, application security testing, and periodic penetration testing, advising management on risk treatment plans.

CISO

Department of Justice | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will be responsible for developing and implementing a cyber security strategy as well as establishing and maintaining the organisation’s strategic enterprise-wide information and cyber security management program. The CISO is responsible for ensuring the Department’s cyber security controls are established and maintained enabling the Department to identify, protect, detect against, respond and recover from cyber security threats and incidents.

CISO

Avid | USA | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop, implement, and monitor a strategic, comprehensive enterprise information security and IT risk management program. You will build and enhance an information security management framework (ISO, NIST, or equivalent) and work directly with business units to facilitate risk assessment and risk management processes.

Cloud Network Security Operations Engineer

Assent | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Network Security Operations Engineer, you will develop, maintain, and optimize network infrastructure using Terraform to automate the deployment and management of AWS networking resources. Implement and manage version control for network IaC using Git. Implement monitoring for network interconnectivity and remote networks.

Cloud Security Architect

IBM | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will be responsible for building, testing, maintaining and securing a SaaS service on a variety of hyperscalers. You will be responsible for overseeing the secure design of key development projects to align with enterprise security architecture, identifying and designing solutions for risks, threats and vulnerabilities and ensuring the smooth and secure operation of our services.

Cloud Threat Specialist

State Street | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Threat Specialist, you will participate in cloud security incident response efforts, ensuring rapid response and effective resolution. Design and implement incident response solutions for cloud platforms, enabling swift triage and remediation. Coordinate global cybersecurity incident remediation efforts, fostering collaboration between teams and external partners.

Cybersecurity Developer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Developer, you will design and develop software cybersecurity mechanisms in accordance with applicable cybersecurity requirements and secure coding guidelines. You will support monitoring vulnerabilities that may affect the product, assess their severity, and manage any associated corrections and verifications. Additionally, you will support the integration and configuration of cybersecurity mechanisms throughout the entire product lifecycle (development, production, maintenance).

Cybersecurity Risk Analyst

PenFed Credit Union | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Risk Analyst, you will conduct risk assessments of systems, vendors, programs, and procedures; define system boundaries, build threat models, identify attack paths, and validate controls. You will document findings, manage the risk register, prioritize risks, and align controls with frameworks such as CSF, PCI, and FFIEC.

Cyber Security Architect

Bulwarx | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design secure network architectures aligned with organizational needs and evolving cyber threats. You will evaluate and integrate security products and technologies into the IT infrastructure, including storage systems and backup/recovery solutions. Additionally, you will plan and design monitoring and alerting systems to support the organization’s SOC.

Cyber Security Engineer (L2 GRC)

Lintasarta | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer (L2 GRC), you will assist in the implementation and maintenance of cybersecurity policies, frameworks, and procedures. You will conduct risk assessments and identify security gaps within IT systems and processes. Additionally, you will monitor and enforce compliance with industry regulations such as ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, and other relevant frameworks.

Cyber Security Manager

General Dynamics Information Technology | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will define enterprise security standards for authentication and authorization, develop and implement security procedures, and ensure compliance with user, policy, regulatory, and resource requirements. You will also design and develop security features for system architectures.

Cyber Security Specialist

Innova ESI | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will handle and manage major security incidents escalated by SOC L2 analysts, using expert techniques and tools. You will identify potential threats, security gaps, and vulnerabilities, including those that might be unknown, using threat hunting methods and tools. Additionally, you will provide strategic guidance and recommendations for the SIEM solution and other security tools and systems, including configuration, tuning, optimization, and integration.

DevOps Security Architect

ARRISE | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a DevOps Security Architect, you will design and implement security architecture to integrate into DevOps pipelines, ensuring secure software delivery from development to production. Architect and maintain secure cloud-based environments, infrastructure automation, and deployment pipelines, while ensuring compliance with security policies and best practices. Implement security tools and solutions for automated code scanning, vulnerability assessment, and remediation within the CI/CD pipeline.

Group IT & AI Risk Specialist

Nexi | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Group IT & AI Risk Specialist, you will identify and assess ICT, security, ethical, and third-party risks for Nexi Group’s AI software and generative AI initiatives. You will conduct AI risk assessments for AI and GenAI projects across all Nexi Group entities, and manage third-party risk assessments for AI solution providers in coordination with the Group Third Party Risk Manager.

Information Security Analyst

Al Rostamani Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive VA/PT across IT infrastructure, including servers, web applications, APIs, and mobile applications. Monitor and maintain security configurations in cloud platforms and administer technical controls like firewalls, WAF, NAC, PAM, etc. Identify vulnerabilities in application code and provide technical guidance to development teams on secure coding practices.

Information Security Lead

Sidekick Health | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Lead, you will be responsible for hardening the security of the company’s platform, including conducting information security risk and compliance assessments for Sidekick Health’s internal processes, tools, products, and third-party systems to ensure compliance with industry standards and internal information security policies. You will also oversee penetration tests to identify any flaws.

OT Cyber Security Consultant

Integrity360 | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Consultant, you will assist the company’s clients in securing their information systems by defining target objectives, developing action plans, implementing actions (organizational or technical), and coordinating, monitoring, and managing these plans. You will also assess clients’ cybersecurity posture against current norms and regulations through cybersecurity risk analysis.

Pentester

Thames Water | United Kingdom | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Pentester, you will be responsible for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities in the company’s applications and network systems. Day-to-day tasks include conducting penetration tests, analyzing security measures, developing mitigation strategies, and collaborating with other security professionals to ensure comprehensive protection against cyber threats.

Red Team Operator

KBR | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will plan and execute controlled cyber adversary attacks to test security defenses, monitoring capabilities, and incident response effectiveness. Develop and refine custom attack tools, scripts, and exploit payloads to simulate real-world cyber threats. Conduct network and web application penetration testing using manual and automated techniques.

Red Team Operator

Veracity Software | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will lead advanced engagements simulating real-world adversaries, design and execute operations, and deliver technical reports and executive summaries. You will create realistic attack scenarios and continuously improve team tactics, tools, and infrastructure.

Security ML Engineer – Tech Leader

Cisco | France | On-site – View job details

As a Security ML Engineer – Tech Leader, you will proactively analyze potential detection gaps, propose projects and ideas, and define and implement a plan to make them real. Analyze large datasets to extract complex data patterns. Monitor changes in the threat landscape via automation and visualization techniques and develop models to identify new threats.

Senior Application Security Penetration Tester

Accenture | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive application security assessments, including manual and automated penetration testing. Perform security testing across a wide variety of technologies, including web applications, APIs, and mobile applications (iOS/Android). Document findings and produce detailed, actionable reports for both technical and non-technical audiences.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

Dialogue | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will proactively monitor and analyze security data to identify advanced threats and vulnerabilities. Develop actionable insights and key metrics (KRIs/KPIs) to strengthen company’s security posture. Lead the creation and implementation of comprehensive cybersecurity policies, protocols, and guidelines, ensuring alignment with industry standards and Canadian regulations.

Senior IR-SOC Engineer

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior IR-SOC Engineer, you will drive and improve continuous monitoring and incident response, serving as a senior resource in company’s SOC and Incident Response processes. Consolidate and improve security logging and monitoring solutions on premise and in the cloud to detect and respond to security threats in real time. Partner with security engineers to assess and select appropriate security controls and technologies related to continuous monitoring and incident response.