Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 13, 2025

AVP, Vulnerability Management Engineer

LPL Financial | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an AVP, Vulnerability Management Engineer, you will configure integrations between vulnerability management/external attack surface and issue tracking tools to most effectively communicate and track identified vulnerabilities. Perform manual testing of vulnerabilities and exploits leveraging tools such as Metasploit, NMAP, and BurpSuite to identify false positives, validate security defenses and identify risk areas.

CISO

Digital Edge | South Korea | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will implement security measures, monitoring vulnerabilities and responding swiftly to any security incidents that may arise. Ensure that the company complies with the necessary requirements of local laws and regulations and regularly audit and assess adherence to these standards. Maintain comprehensive plans for disaster recovery and business continuity to ensure that the business can resume regular operations in the event of disruption.

Cloud Security Engineer

Fexco | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and implement security frameworks for cloud environments (Azure, GCP, OCI, AWS). Monitor, investigate, and respond to security threats and vulnerabilities. Enforce secure access policies, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and least privilege principles. Develop automated security solutions using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and scripting.

Computer Network Defense Analyst

RealmOne | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Computer Network Defense Analyst, you will utilize information from various sources, such as intrusion detection systems, firewalls, network traffic logs, and host system logs, to identify potential vulnerabilities, respond to cyber events, and defend against possible threats. Additionally, you will help develop mitigations to strengthen network defenses and protect against attacks on network infrastructure devices or systems.

Cyber and Information Security Lead

SQLink Group | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber and Information Security Lead, you will manage and monitor cybersecurity and information security operations within the organization. Operate and maintain complex IT systems and infrastructure, ensuring compliance with security policies. Implement and oversee Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions and other information protection technologies.

Cybersecurity Engineer Lead

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer Lead, you will configure and manage security tools within the cloud environment, ensuring security controls and measures are correctly implemented with a strong focus on cybersecurity and IT infrastructure implications. Integrate security measures into CI/CD pipelines using DevSecOps methodologies to ensure continuous security throughout the development lifecycle.

Cyber Hunt Intelligence and Detection Lead

Leidos | Australia | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Hunt Intelligence and Detection Lead, you will lead proactive threat hunting and deliver strategic cyber threat intelligence and detections to strengthen the organisation’s cybersecurity posture. Collaborate with internal teams, resolver groups, stakeholders, and Commonwealth leadership to support operational needs and ensure effective communication and issue resolution.

Global Cyber Security Officer

Adisseo | France | Remote – View job details

As a Global Cyber Security Officer, you will lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of an effective information security strategy aligned with business objectives and regulatory requirements. Identify, assess, and prioritize information security risks to the organization’s data, systems, and processes. Develop and implement risk mitigation plans and controls to minimize exposure.

IT Security Specialist

Haier Europe | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will help develop and implement the company’s information security strategy. You’ll lead daily monitoring for unusual activity, apply defensive protocols, and report incidents. Responsibilities include maintaining security documentation, identifying and mitigating risks, and supporting audits, compliance efforts, and incident response. You’ll also collaborate with other teams to improve compliance and integrate security across the organization.

IT Solution Architect for OT

Ahlstrom | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Solution Architect for OT, you will lead the design and implementation of secure, scalable, and reliable network architectures and systems, ensuring the protection of critical assets for new and existing facilities. Conduct regular assessments and audits of OT systems to identify areas for improvement. Develop and implement security measures to protect OT systems from cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

IT Specialist III – Lead Security Analyst

City of Irvine | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Specialist III – Lead Security Analyst, you will lead the monitoring, detection, investigation, and response to security incidents using SIEM, EDR, and threat intelligence platforms. Conduct root cause analysis and forensic investigations on security breaches and incidents. Develop and refine incident response plans, playbooks, and escalation procedures.

Lead Cloud Security Engineer

Trafigura | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Cloud Security Engineer, you will take full ownership of AWS security, leading initiatives at both the organizational and account levels as a hands-on technical expert. Build security seamlessly into both existing and next-generation container ecosystems.

Lead Security Consultant – Offensive Security

Cyderes | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Lead Security Consultant – Offensive Security, you will lead and execute advanced penetration tests across internal/external networks, web/mobile apps, APIs, cloud, and wireless environments. Perform vulnerability assessments and exploit development to assess system and application security. Design and conduct red and purple team exercises simulating real-world adversary tactics (TTPs).

Manager Cyber Security Governance and Advisory

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Manager Cyber Security Governance and Advisory, you will direct and coordinate regular independent risk assessments and evaluations, reviewing recommendations to mitigate controls and use data to help determine an acceptable level of risk for the Bank and third parties to ensure that all digital assets in ADCB are protected against all known current and future vulnerabilities while adhering to all required standards, policies and regulations.

Network Security Specialist – L2

Global Relay | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Specialist – L2, you will be responsible for assisting in engineering, long term strategies, planning, integration, and deployments pertaining to the IT Network. Support and evolve the monitoring and reviewing of system dashboards and critical alerts to ensure system issues are identified, escalated, and addressed as quickly as possible.

Lead OT Cyber Security Engineer

GE Vernova | France | On-site – View job details

As a Lead OT Cyber Security Engineer, you will maintain the Security Assurance Plan (SAP), coordinate with GE teams and the customer, and contribute to cybersecurity design and requirements. You’ll participate in design reviews, create and maintain documentation, ensure compliance with delivery and quality standards, and develop or guide test plans to verify cybersecurity functions.

Security Manager

G4S | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing robust security strategies and policies to protect the client’s assets, employees, and facilities. You will oversee security operations, implement security protocols, conduct risk assessments, and manage security staff. Additionally, you will carry out regular security assessments, audits, and inspections to identify gaps and areas for improvement.

(Senior) AI/ML Security Engineer

Cinemo | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a (Senior) AI/ML Security Engineer, you will conduct risk assessments of AI systems and datasets to identify potential security vulnerabilities and ethical concerns. You will implement controls and mitigation strategies to address identified risks and ensure the integrity of AI models. You will also align with stakeholders on these risks and drive the implementation of appropriate countermeasures.

(Senior) Information Security Manager

Riverty | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a (Senior) Information Security Manager, you will maintain and update Riverty’s standardized control framework for information security and business continuity. You will ensure that Riverty’s control framework on information security and business continuity is accurately reflected in its documentation framework, including policies, standards, and operating instructions. You will play an integral role in Riverty’s regular risk assessment and management schedule for ICT risk across the entire division, supporting ICT risk owners over the entire risk lifecycle.

Senior InfoSec Compliance Analyst

Onit | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior InfoSec Compliance Analyst, you will lead the planning and execution of security audits, assess, implement, and maintain new compliance frameworks or controls, leading cross-functional projects for certifications or attestations. Oversee and coordinate penetration testing activities and manage third-party penetration testing vendors. Develop, review, and maintain security policies, procedures, and standards.

Senior Manager, Cybersecurity

Simplifile | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Cybersecurity, you will lead the design, planning, and implementation of information security solutions. You will be responsible for tuning and designing systems infrastructure to enhance security and overall performance. Part of your role will involve automating manual tasks through scripting and application development.

Senior Manager Cybersecurity

Delhivery | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager Cybersecurity, you will develop and implement security policies, frameworks, and best practices to enhance the organization’s security posture. Drive container security, API security, and cloud workload protection strategies. Manage threat intelligence, attack surface monitoring, and remediation strategies.

Senior Software Escalation Engineer – Cloud Security

Tenable | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Software Escalation Engineer – Cloud Security, you will take complete ownership of all technical escalations, ensuring timely follow-up and resolution. Analyze logs, profile code, debug issues, and provide bug fixes as needed. Establish and refine processes for managing technical escalations, ensuring efficiency and scalability.

SIEM Engineer

Protergo | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

As a SIEM Engineer, you will design and develop SIEM platforms to support efficient data collection, event correlation, and incident detection following the latest cybersecurity threats. Diagnose and resolve issues within SIEM systems especially detection rules. Continuously optimize SIEM performance for efficiency and scalability.

Staff Security Engineer (Product Security & IAM)

Toast | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Staff Security Engineer (Product Security & IAM), you will identify, triage, and provide remediation guidance for application vulnerabilities, with a specific focus on IAM-related issues. Select, implement, design, or build tools to manage and secure identity and access across Toast platforms. Guide in the design and maintenance of secure authentication and authorization mechanisms.

vCISO

Clearwater | USA | Remote – View job details

As a vCISO, you will lead and execute Clearwater consulting engagements and managed services programs and plays a key role in contributing to the company’s growth. The vCISO engages in thought leadership, new solution development and continuously builds his/her expertise in relevant domains to Clearwater’s solutions. The vCISO develops his/her mastery of healthcare cybersecurity, cyber risk management, and compliance while exploring emerging healthcare industry issues, technologies, and opportunities.