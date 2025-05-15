New blockchain security standards target safer ecosystems

The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) launched its first four security standards, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a more secure and trustworthy blockchain ecosystem. These standards are designed to address critical aspects of blockchain security, elevating trust in digital assets and confidence in blockchain networks.

The four standards released today via the organization’s website are as follows:

Node Operation Standard (NOS): Defines the requirements for operating a blockchain node securely, focusing on the integrity, resilience, and safe participation of nodes within a blockchain network.

Token Integration Standard (TIS): Ensures digital assets, such as tokens, are safely and securely integrated into blockchain ecosystems. It covers critical aspects such as asset governance and the technical configuration required for digital assets to operate reliably within blockchain networks.

Key Management Standard (KMS): Provides best practices for the secure handling and usage of cryptographic keys in blockchain environments, including block proposal, validation, and wallet custody.

General Security and Privacy Standard (GSP): Defines the baseline risk management, security, and privacy requirements that should be met by all participants in blockchain.

“As blockchain technology gains widespread adoption, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly critical. Already this year we’ve seen a proliferation of attacks on blockchain systems and a significant amount of value loss as a result. Our standards provide an essential foundation for blockchain security, which we believe will materially enable blockchain’s continued rapid growth,” said Greg Kohn, Executive Director of BSSC.