Product showcase: Secure digital and physical access with the Swissbit iShield Key 2

To meet today’s complex security requirements, organizations need solutions that are not only secure, but also practical and scalable. The Swissbit iShield Key 2 offers a compelling answer by combining two critical security functions – digital authentication and physical access control – into a single, streamlined device.

One key, double protection

The Swissbit iShield Key 2 uniquely combines phishing-resistant digital authentication with physical access control. It enables enterprises and public authorities to secure operating systems, online services, and restricted physical areas using just one device – simplifying management and enhancing security across the board.

Key benefits

Strong, passwordless authentication (FIDO2 / Passkeys)

Seamless integration with physical access systems (MIFARE and optional HID SEOS, LEGIC advant/neon)

Cost and complexity reduction by consolidating multiple devices into one

User-friendly handling with a slim, robust design

Use cases

1. Boost security levels

Goal: Replace weak password-based systems with strong, phishing-resistant authentication.

Replace weak password-based systems with strong, phishing-resistant authentication. Advantage: High security through the FIDO2 standard, easy scalability, and compatibility with existing IAM systems.

High security through the FIDO2 standard, easy scalability, and compatibility with existing IAM systems. Result: Enhanced compliance with regulations such as OMB M-22-09 and the U.S. Executive Order on Cybersecurity in the U.S., or KRITIS-V, DORA, NIS2, and the CRA in the EU.

2. Integrate physical access

Goal: Consolidate physical access cards and digital keys into one secure token.

Consolidate physical access cards and digital keys into one secure token. Advantage: Supports online and offline access control for buildings, offices, labs, and data centers.

Supports online and offline access control for buildings, offices, labs, and data centers. Result: Reduced administrative overhead and improved security habits.

3. Reduce costs

Goal: Lower maintenance expenses related to password resets and hardware management.

Lower maintenance expenses related to password resets and hardware management. Advantage: A single device handles authentication and access, eliminating the need for additional smart cards and readers.

A single device handles authentication and access, eliminating the need for additional smart cards and readers. Result: Streamlined compliance processes and simpler user onboarding.

4. Enhance usability

Goal: Simplify security workflows to prevent user fatigue and errors.

Simplify security workflows to prevent user fatigue and errors. Advantage: Plug-and-play usage with a simple PIN entry and a touch sensor on the back.

Plug-and-play usage with a simple PIN entry and a touch sensor on the back. Result: Higher user acceptance and a more secure overall environment.

Smart technology for modern needs

The iShield Key 2 is built to meet the most demanding security needs:

Digital authentication: USB-A/C and NFC interfaces, with support for FIDO2, HOTP (standard RFC4226), TOTP (standard RFC6238), and PIV.

USB-A/C and NFC interfaces, with support for FIDO2, HOTP (standard RFC4226), TOTP (standard RFC6238), and PIV. Physical access: Integration with leading physical access technologies like MIFARE DESFire EV3 and optional HID SEOS, and LEGIC advant/neon.

Integration with leading physical access technologies like MIFARE DESFire EV3 and optional HID SEOS, and LEGIC advant/neon. Secure management: Easy configuration via the iShield Key Manager (iKM) on Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android.

With mobile support for tap-and-go authentication and the capacity to store up to 300 passkeys, the iShield Key 2 is perfect for modern, mobile-first workforces.

Portfolio overview of the new iShield Key 2 series

Certified security you can trust

Swissbit designs the iShield Key 2 to the highest quality and security standards:

Certifications: FIDO certification, optional FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, and support for FIDO Enterprise Attestation.

FIDO certification, optional FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, and support for FIDO Enterprise Attestation. Flexibility: OpenSC compatibility and optional secure firmware update capabilities ensure long-term security and adaptability.

OpenSC compatibility and optional secure firmware update capabilities ensure long-term security and adaptability. Durability: The device is robust, water-resistant, and designed for everyday use on a keychain.

The device is robust, water-resistant, and designed for everyday use on a keychain. Made in Germany: All models are developed and manufactured at the Swissbit factory in Berlin, Germany.

Ready for the future of authentication

The Swissbit iShield Key 2 empowers organizations to manage both logical and physical access efficiently and securely with one device. This consolidation improves security posture, reduces IAM and support costs, and enhances user experience across departments. Secure your digital identities and physical spaces – future-proof your security strategy with the Swissbit iShield Key 2.