Microsoft unveils “centralized” software update tool for Windows

Microsoft is looking to streamline the software updating process for IT admins and users by providing a Windows-native update orchestration platform, and to help organizations upgrade their computer fleet to Windows 11 with the help of Windows Backup for Organizations.

The software update orchestration platform

“Today, line-of-business apps, Windows components, Visual Studio, and other products are updated independently,” says Microsoft Product Manager Angie Chen.

“Updates across the Windows ecosystem can feel like a fragmented experience for IT admins managing applications that have their own update orchestrators (e.g., line of business) and commercial management tools that handle their own download, install, restart, and notifications.”

This new platform aims to provide a less intrusive and confusing update experience for users by eliminating conflicting notifications and minimizing interruptions, and a simplified management of updates across their organization for IT administrators.

The platform is still in private preview and Microsoft is urging developers and product teams to sign up for it.

“Apps or management tools that are part of the preview will be able to access the Windows Update orchestration platform through a set of Windows Runtime (WinRT) APIs and PowerShell commands,” Chen explained.

The developers and product teams must first register with the orchestrator as an update provider, by providing the path to an executable file that contains the logic to scan for new updates.

When a new update is ready, they provide the orchestrator with information such as the update title and version, the installation deadline on managed devices, whether the update requires devices to be restarted to complete the installation, etc., so it can schedule the download and installation of the update.

“Updates are intelligently deferred based on user activity, system performance, connection to AC power, and sustainable times to update,” Chen added. If user interaction is needed, the orchestrator prompts them via native Windows Update notifications.

If a scan for or the download or install of a new update fails, the orchestrator will reschedule it.

Windows Backup for Organizations

October 14, 2025 – the date when Windows 10 will reach its end of support – is approaching quickly, and Microsoft is hoping many organizations will transition to using Windows 11.

To make the transition more appealing, Microsoft is releasing Windows Backup for Organizations, a service / feature that will make backing up the settings of Windows 10 and 11 devices and restoring them on a Microsoft Entra joined device easier.

“With Windows Backup for Organizations, get your users up and running as quickly as possible with their familiar Windows settings already in place. It doesn’t matter if they’re experiencing a device reimage or reset,” Microsoft Product Manager Miranda Leschke noted.

To use the backup functionality, devices must be Microsoft Entra hybrid joined or Microsoft Entra joined, and must be running a current supported version of Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The restore functionality will only work on Microsoft Entra joined devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 and later, and organizations must have an active Microsoft Intune test tenant and Microsoft Intune service administrator permissions.

The feature is currently in limited public preview, available only to select members of the Microsoft Management Customer Connection Program.

