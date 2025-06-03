Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 3, 2025

CISO

Halan Microfinance Bank | Pakistan | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a comprehensive information security strategy aligned with the bank’s business objectives. Establish and enforce security policies, standards, and procedures in compliance with industry regulations. Lead the response to security incidents, including forensic investigation and root cause analysis.

Cyber Security Analyst

Orro Group | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will investigate malicious phishing e-mails, domains and IP’s using open source and sector intelligence. Recognise potential, successful, and unsuccessful intrusion attempts and compromises through correlation analysis of relevant event detail and summary information. Conduct proactive monitoring, investigation, and escalation of security incidents.

Cyber Security Architect

Akita Cyber Security | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will develop and lead security strategies, policies, and procedures. You will define and write security requirements for both internal and client-facing projects. You will ensure secure architecture across self-developed and business-driven systems. You will also integrate risk assessments and compliance into business and technical processes.

Cyber Security Engineer

ADACOM | Greece | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, Deploy, and operate data loss prevention, endpoint encryption, document labeling, and database protection solutions across diverse vendor platforms. Maintain and enhance ADACOM’s knowledge base for technologies and services in Information Protection, Identity Security, Encryption, and Privileged Access Management.

Cyber Security Manager

Mattson Technology | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will monitor and respond to security threats using various security tools. Perform vulnerability assessments and lead hardening efforts for servers, endpoints, and network devices. Conduct risk assessments, security audits, and incident response planning to mitigate potential threats.

Cybersecurity Team Leader

Alcatel Submarine Networks | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Team Leader, you will develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for submarine networks, aligned with industry best practices and ASN’s business objectives. Design and implement secure network architectures for submarine cable systems, incorporating security controls at all levels. Conduct risk assessments, identify vulnerabilities, and implement mitigation measures to protect against cyber threats.

Disaster Recovery Specialist

Vertiv | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Disaster Recovery Specialist, you will conduct business impact analyses and risk assessments to identify potential disruptions. You will lead and support training on business continuity, disaster recovery, and crisis management. You will develop and document continuity and recovery plans, coordinate their review, maintenance, and testing with business owners and IT teams.

Engineer, Network Security

Concentra | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Engineer, Network Security, you will be responsible for planning, designing, developing, evaluating, testing, and integrating the organization’s security infrastructure, including the implementation and design of multiple security solutions. Lead network security design for public clouds utilizing automation and infrastructure as code to support expansion while maintaining segmentation strategy and layered security approach.

Head of Information Security Section

TheECSSR | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Information Security Section, you will develop and update information security policies for the Center.

Monitor and detect vulnerabilities and security incidents in the Center’s systems, respond to and address them, and store them in the relevant databases. Monitor the management of devices and information security control tools, such as firewalls and other tools.

Incident Response Lead

McCormick & Company | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Incident Response Lead, you will lead Incident Response activities including coordination and management of end-to-end process. Develop and maintain Incident Response Plans including creation, review, and updates to ensure effective response to enterprise security incidents. Develop and track key performance indicators and metrics to measure the effectiveness of the incident response program.

Information Technology Security Engineer

hMetrix | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Technology Security Engineer, you will participate in security reviews and assessments, assist in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities within our analytic applications. Contribute to the improvement of application security by implementing automated security checks within the software deployment pipeline. Ensure the SIEM/SOAR environment is configured to efficiently collect and retain necessary evidence for security investigations and compliance purposes.

Information Security Officer

Medison Pharma | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will be responsible for developing, updating, and maintaining the organizational information security management framework, including policies, procedures, and work plans. The ISO will provide consulting services on relevant solutions and products and lead the improvement and development of the information security field.

Manager, IT Operations (Cloud, Security and Infrastructure)

GMS Health Insurance | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Manager, IT Operations (Cloud, Security and Infrastructure), you will negotiate SLAs, review performance dashboards, maintain the security risk register, and coordinate remediation across IT, architecture, and business units. Maintain high availability, performance, backup, and disaster recovery for both on prem and Azure estates; introduce infrastructure as code, CI/CD, and self service patterns as migration progresses.

Offensive Security Engineer

Sonar | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will Develop and implement security initiatives delivered through the strategic security plan. Procure, design, and implement new security tools and features. Conduct internal and external security reviews, pen testing, and red team exercises. Investigate and resolve security issues in products and internal systems. Review engineering product architecture and solutions to ensure integration of security requirements.

OT Security Advisor

Knauf | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Security Advisor, you will lead and collaborate on OT security projects, designing and implementing tailored security solutions for production environments. Conduct threat and risk analyses to identify vulnerabilities in production networks and automation systems, developing effective mitigation measures. Implement and maintain systems for OT asset management, security monitoring, and secure network segmentation with defined security zones.

Principal, IT Disaster Recovery

American Red Cross | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Principal, IT Disaster Recovery, you will manage Disaster Recovery (DR) plans, Disaster Recovery testing, and ensure Disaster Recovery solutions are in place for mission-critical applications. Provide direction to determine technical and operational feasibility of solutions are aligned with Disaster Recovery requirements and standards.

Resilience Security Consultant

Kyndryl | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Resilience Security Consultant, you will lead the design, development, and implementation of enterprise-wide Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery strategies, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives and regulatory obligations. Develop and maintain Business Continuity and DR plans, procedures, playbooks, and testing schedules. Coordinate and lead DR testing exercises and incident response simulations, and document findings for continuous improvement.

Security Engineer

Starling Bank | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will perform regular security assessments, audits, threat modeling and architecture design reviews to identify risks and vulnerabilities, triage found risks, identify improvements appropriately and design controls to implement as corrective actions. Lead incident response efforts, including investigation and remediation of security breaches.

Security Incident Response Expert

AXA Group Operations | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Incident Response Expert, you will manage cybersecurity incidents to ensure timely containment and risk mitigation engaging with operational teams and leadership as required and according to Security Incident Management Processes. Handle potential high severity incidents autonomously during non-working hours (on rotational on-call basis). Contribute to the improvement of the DFIR capability including development and integration of open source and commercial tools in a dedicated forensic lab.

Senior Analyst, Threat Intelligence

Deepwatch | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Analyst, Threat Intelligence, you will assist in threat hunting, response, and detection program development and maturity. Conduct triage analysis of indicators and results, escalating relevant findings and supporting alert generation. Recommend mitigation measures based on technical analysis and threat assessments to reduce client risk exposure.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Elavon | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will be primarily responsible for implementing and supporting security solutions and technologies to help protect the organization’s systems from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, destruction, modification, or disruption.

Senior Security Engineer

Cendyn | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will perform manual security testing and assist with 2nd and 3rd level investigation and resolution of security-related support tickets. Participate in vulnerability management processes, including scanning, tracking, reporting, and remediation assistance. Monitor and support cloud security posture across environments (e.g., AWS, Azure), contributing to secure configuration and alerting.

Senior Security Engineer, Application Security

Constantinople | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application Security, you will enhance and manage application security tooling such as SAST, DAST (both out-of-the-box and custom), open-source vulnerability scanning, and EASM. Standardize critical application components utilized throughout company’s platform in collaboration with platform team and staff engineers.

TAS-I Cyber Security Authority

Thales | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a TAS-I Cyber Security Authority, you will contribute to the definition the cybersecurity technical policy of its scope of responsibility and the associated roadmap. Report to Head of Cybersecurity the TAS-I cybersecurity risks and KPI regarding Bids and Cyber Security compliance on a regular basis. Raise cybersecurity alert to TAS-I Technical Director and Head of Cybersecurity TAS-I.

Third Party Security Lead

Monument Re Group | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Third Party Security Lead, you will lead the assessment, onboarding and continuous monitoring of third-party vendors and outsourcers. Conduct both on-site and remote security assessments and audits where required, this includes vendors located in all the regions where Monument Re operate. Configure and operate third party monitoring systems to immediately highlight issues and risks.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

ENOC | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will identify cyber threats, trends, and new developments on various cyber security topics by analyzing raw intelligence and data. Track developments and changes in the technology field and cyber threat environments to ensure that they’re adequately addressed in cyber security strategy plans and architecture artefacts. Monitor the external threat environment for emerging threats, and advise relevant stakeholders on the appropriate courses of action.