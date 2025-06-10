ArmorCode provides enterprises with contextual understanding of their code repositories

ArmorCode launched AI Code Insights, a new set of capabilities that leverages ArmorCode’s agentic AI, Anya, to provide enterprises with contextual understanding of their code repositories, empowering security and development teams to secure what matters most.

AI Code Insights directly addresses the critical challenge of “black box” code repositories, transforming them into a source of actionable intelligence.

Developers are now leveraging AI to push hundreds of commits daily, often leaving security teams struggling to identify true risks within a mountain of vulnerabilities. AI Code Insights solves this challenge by illuminating what is being built, who is building it, and the impact of code changes, enabling organizations to move beyond fragmented findings to a holistic understanding of their application risk.

“While development velocity has skyrocketed, security teams are often flying blind, buried in alerts without understanding the actual risk lurking within their code repositories,” said Mark Lambert, CPO at ArmorCode. “AI Code Insights changes that. We’re providing the crucial context – the ‘what, who and how’ – behind the code and vulnerability. This allows organizations to finally cut through the noise, prioritize effectively, and proactively secure their most critical assets before they become liabilities. It’s about making existing security investments work smarter, not just harder.”

ArmorCode AI Code Insights key features and benefits:

Gain critical context and improve remediation prioritization: Enrich traditional CMDB asset management with understanding of repository context, including languages, cryptography, AI frameworks and data classification (e.g., PII). This vital context, combined with the ability to trace findings back to the correct developer, allows teams to prioritize remediation efforts with precision and accelerate their Mean Time to Remediation.

Enrich traditional CMDB asset management with understanding of repository context, including languages, cryptography, AI frameworks and data classification (e.g., PII). This vital context, combined with the ability to trace findings back to the correct developer, allows teams to prioritize remediation efforts with precision and accelerate their Mean Time to Remediation. Surface hidden assets before they are found elsewhere: ArmorCode pinpoints images, containers, APIs, and microservices declared in code that escape traditional asset inventories to reveal blind-spots in scanner coverage before any detection event. This helps security teams protect and monitor every asset from day one.

ArmorCode pinpoints images, containers, APIs, and microservices declared in code that escape traditional asset inventories to reveal blind-spots in scanner coverage before any detection event. This helps security teams protect and monitor every asset from day one. Manage change risks and maintain compliance: Identify significant code changes that could introduce security gaps or impact compliance with frameworks like SOX, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST 800-53. Automated workflows can be triggered when material impacts are detected, ensuring continuous compliance.

Identify significant code changes that could introduce security gaps or impact compliance with frameworks like SOX, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST 800-53. Automated workflows can be triggered when material impacts are detected, ensuring continuous compliance. Understand ownership with cloud-to-code correlation: By ingesting runtime alerts from CrowdStrike Falcon and Microsoft Defender, ArmorCode traces each finding back through the container or cloud layer to the exact infrastructure-as-code file and source-code owner. This end-to-end lineage reduces investigation cycles and speeds remediation by putting every issue in the hands of the right developer from the start.

By ingesting runtime alerts from CrowdStrike Falcon and Microsoft Defender, ArmorCode traces each finding back through the container or cloud layer to the exact infrastructure-as-code file and source-code owner. This end-to-end lineage reduces investigation cycles and speeds remediation by putting every issue in the hands of the right developer from the start. Proactive AI exposure management: Automatically surface where AI frameworks live and evolve in code, correlate that insight with scanner findings, and prioritize remediation. This gives security and compliance teams continuous, actionable visibility to reduce unknown AI risk and accelerate response.

The ArmorCode difference

AI Code Insights strengthens ArmorCode’s AI-Powered ASPM Platform and delivers value by providing a context-focused approach to code repositories. It links code analysis, runtime findings, and compliance requirements directly to assets and owners. This platform-led advantage better supports customers in the following ways:

Leveraging existing security investments: Instead of adding another siloed tool, AI Code Insights enhances the value of an organization’s current security stack, including code platforms like GitHub and various security scanners, by providing the missing contextual layer.

Instead of adding another siloed tool, AI Code Insights enhances the value of an organization’s current security stack, including code platforms like GitHub and various security scanners, by providing the missing contextual layer. Being purpose-built for context: Deep code-level context fuels ArmorCode’s ASPM platform, making prioritization more accurate and automation more effective.

Deep code-level context fuels ArmorCode’s ASPM platform, making prioritization more accurate and automation more effective. Delivering AI-powered, actionable insights: ArmorCode’s AI agent, Anya, leverages insights from over 25 billion processed findings and 285+ integrations to provide context-rich recommendations and drive meaningful, automated actions.

ArmorCode’s AI agent, Anya, leverages insights from over 25 billion processed findings and 285+ integrations to provide context-rich recommendations and drive meaningful, automated actions. Providing comprehensive code repo visibility: Through Asset Discovery, Code Repository Classification, and Material Code Change Detection, AI Code Insights offers a multi-faceted view into previously opaque codebases.

“Organizations can no longer afford to treat their code repositories as an unknown entity,” added Lambert. “With AI Code Insights, we’re giving security leaders, CISOs, and CEOs the assurance of what’s in their codebase and the intelligence to secure their most vital digital assets effectively. It’s not just about finding vulnerabilities; it’s about understanding and managing risk with true clarity.”

ArmorCode AI Code Insights is available now and included within the ArmorCode ASPM Platform.