Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 10, 2025

Automation tester (Infosec) – Vulnerability management

WTW | India | On-site – View job details

As an Automation tester (Infosec) – Vulnerability management, you will create, maintain, and execute appropriate security testing processes to enable timely detection, risk-based prioritization, and co-ordinate the remediation of security testing findings. Manage planning and execution of corporate penetration testing, DAST and SAST onboarding.

Cyber Security Architect

Experis | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will be responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across information systems, overseeing all IT infrastructure and computer networks, and managing cyber incidents across all environments, including cloud and stand-alone infrastructures.

Cyber Security Consultant

Span | Croatia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will establish and maintain the costumer’s vision, strategy, and security program to ensure information assets and technologies are adequately protected. Align information security strategies with business goals and objectives. Analyze, plan, and develop information security strategies that align with governance structures. Identify and manage potential information security risks, including emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and control deficiencies.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

Cyber Security Engineer

Expleo | Norway | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will integrate security tools and practices within CI/CD pipelines to automate security checks and ensure continuous security compliance. Design and implement security automation scripts and workflows to enhance the efficiency of the DevSecOps process.

Cyber & ICS Security Specialist

Rolls-Royce SMR | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber & ICS Security Specialist, you will lead the design of the cyber protection systems, and the assurance that computer-based systems are sufficiently protected within the design. You will also manage the application of the generic design to site specific design, and ensure consistency is maintained.

Cybersecurity Consultant

NTT DATA | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Consultant, you will assist with the creation of managed service solutions to meet client requirements, integrating technology and service design. You’ll gain hands-on experience in sales presentations, product demonstrations, installations, and the maintenance of our security products. Your day-to-day tasks will include testing new design features, validating delivery models, and suggesting improvements for existing services.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Hamilton City Council | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you’ll support company’s cyber roadmap through a mix of hands-on and strategic work. Your day may involve delivering initiatives, responding to incidents, managing risk, and maintaining systems. You’ll also help shape our cybersecurity strategy and implement key standards.

Defensive Researcher

Appdome | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Defensive Researcher, you will conduct detailed low-level research on Android and iOS platforms, including kernel and OS internals. Perform reverse engineering on a wide variety of iOS/Android devices to gain deep insights into system operations and potential attack vectors. Develop and implement security protocols, perform vulnerability assessments, and work closely with development teams to strengthen app security.

Director, Cybersecurity Engineering

ICE | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Director, Cybersecurity Engineering, you will lead a team that builds, deploys, and maintains security controls within a highly regulated mission critical environment. Tune and design systems infrastructure for security and enhancements. valuate, test, and integrate new security controls, settings and security tools.

Enterprise Security Architect

Loblaw Advance | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Enterprise Security Architect, you will architect and lead the design and implementation of Zero Trust security frameworks across multi-cloud environments, ensuring secure integration, granular access controls, and protected communication between multi cloud platforms and on-premises systems.

Head of Cyber Security

Petrofac | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will be responsible for ensuring the organization remains secure from cyber threats, compliant with relevant standards and regulations, and resilient against emerging risks. Incorporate AI-driven cybersecurity strategies into the overall strategy to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations.

L2/L3 Security Engineer

Cybernara | India | On-site – View job details

As a L2/L3 Security Engineer, you will be responsible for network administration, network engineering, troubleshooting, network security, and network design. Daily tasks include managing and maintaining network infrastructure, diagnosing and resolving network issues, implementing security measures, and designing network solutions.

Manager, Cloud Security Engineer Lead

Pfizer | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager, Cloud Security Engineer Lead, you will lead and manage engineers in designing, developing, and maintaining cloud-native security solutions for enhancements and new services to protect Pfizer cloud infrastructure. Develop and implement cloud security platforms (e.g., Wiz), integrate security tools into DevOps, and create security-focused IaC patterns.

MRT-C Lead Analyst

Nisga’a CIOPS | USA | On-site – View job details

As a MRT-C Lead Analyst, you will analyze a wide range of mission related cyberspace network activities to ensure mission success tailored to command, control, operational processes, and dependent space mission systems. Identifiy, assess, and implement mitigations to risk within local cyberspace terrain deemed critical to mission accomplishment.

Network and IT Security Engineer

Covestro | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network and IT Security Engineer, you will be responsible to protect IT systems and networks from potential threats, vulnerabilities, and attacks. This includes ensuring software and hardware are up to date, performing regular security audits, and responding to security incidents. You will ensure that the network and security measures adhere to relevant industry standards and legal regulations, such as GDPR, NIS2.

Network Security Engineer – Fortinet Specialist

H-Tech Supports | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer – Fortinet Specialist, you will design and configure secure access policies under zero trust principles, integrate Fortinet security solutions into the client’s infrastructure, and ensure compliance with government security standards and protocols.

OT Cyber Security Manager

Everllence | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Manager, you will lead projects to implement our OT security strategy in coordination with IT and production teams. You’ll support the digitalization of the production network while enhancing its security. You will also advise on OT security issues and help advance asset and enterprise architecture management.

Security Engineer 4

Oracle | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer 4, you will perform all aspects of the incident response lifecycle from containment/mitigation, through to reporting, recovery and remediation. Identify and develop indicators of compromise and implement them into security tooling for scoping and mitigation.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Keurig Dr Pepper | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will lead the implementation of a new application security tool, ensuring it meets the organization’s security requirements. Conduct security assessments and vulnerability testing to identify and mitigate risks. Monitor and respond to security incidents, providing expert analysis and remediation.

Senior Cyber Defence Engineer

A.P. Moller – Maersk | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Defence Engineer, you will perform automation activities across multiple standardised web based API Standards (REST, SOAP,etc…). Maintain detailed knowledge of emerging threats, risks, technical innovations and security capabilities. Understand how to optimise cyber tooling and capability to enhance cyber protection across the business.

Senior Network Security Engineer

MUFG | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will design, build, operate and maintain network security infrastructure and cloud security services. Provide consultation service to internal customers on risk remediation. Advise on architecture changes. Assess and identify risks, then drive remediation. Adapt network security program/infrastructure/tools to mitigate current threats and trends.

Senior Network Security Engineer – F5/Firewall

Intertec Systems | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer – F5/Firewall, you will engage in planning, scheduling, and implementing network upgrades, implementations, and migrations for clients in a timely manner and during times that will have the least impact on the users of the affected systems.

Senior Product Security Engineer – PSIRT

Rockwell Automation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer – PSIRT, you will triage reported vulnerabilities from a variety of sources and coordinate response actions with partners including internal teams, government CERT teams, and external researchers. Coordinate incidents, post-exploitation, and other reported security issues. Advise and partner with product teams on performing risk analysis, mitigation and remediations related to product security vulnerabilities.

SOC Analyst T2

Kaseya | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Analyst T2, you will monitor, analyze, and triage security events across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems in a 24×7 environment. Detect and investigate suspicious or malicious activity across Microsoft 365, Entra, Windows environments, and firewalls. Lead incident detection, response, and remediation efforts.