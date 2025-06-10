Securing agentic AI systems before they go rogue

In this Help Net Security video, Eoin Wickens, Director of Threat Intelligence at HiddenLayer, explores the security risks posed by agentic AI. He breaks down how agentic AI functions, its potential to revolutionize business operations, and the vulnerabilities it introduces, such as prompt injection and excessive system privileges.

Wickens offers real-world attack examples, explains why traditional security practices need rethinking, and outlines practical steps to mitigate risk. Learn why monitoring, logging, and privilege scoping are essential to secure these powerful new tools. A must-watch for anyone deploying or managing AI-driven systems.

Learn more: