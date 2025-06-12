44% of mobile users encounter scams every day

Nearly half of of mobile users encounter mobile scams daily, with people in the US and UK more likely to be targeted than those in other regions, according to Malwarebytes. Most users say it’s hard to tell a scam from something real, and very few feel confident in spotting one.

Younger generations, like Gen Z and Millennials, are the most exposed. They’re more likely to see scams regularly compared to older users.

No channel is safe

Scams and malware now hit through every channel, calls, texts, emails, and even apps. US users face phone and SMS scams the most, likely due to looser regulations and being seen as more profitable targets.

50% of mobile users say they’ve been hit by a scam or malware. Users in some regions are more likely to report what happened, while others may underreport, masking the full scale of the problem.

Younger users are also more likely to become victims, likely because they’re always online and more digitally engaged.

Gen Z hit hardest by extortion scams

74% of mobile users have encountered social engineering scams, and one in three have fallen victim, illustrating how effective scammers are at exploiting human trust. The most common traps are phishing, smishing, and vishing.

Nearly one in five have fallen victim to fake hostage calls, sextortion, deepfakes, or ransomware. The rise and sophistication of AI is making extortion scams more of a risk than ever before.

Convenience over caution

Mobile habits like clicking tracking links, price-checking, and sharing personal info are common and risky. Many users now click links more often on their phones than on computers. Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to trade safety for convenience.

People often give away personal data to get discounts or access deals. That might mean sharing a phone number, messaging a brand, or installing an app, without knowing where their data will end up.

90% of mobile users hand over significant personal data to apps and websites. Many also use their Google or Facebook accounts to log into new apps, which makes things easier, but also increases their exposure to scams.

The emotional cost of scam

75% of victims report serious emotional consequences, and 46% struggle with mental health effects like anxiety, depression and lost trust.

Some are harassed or blackmailed. Others have private information leaked or feel their public image has suffered. Younger victims are especially likely to say they were emotionally impacted.

The protection gap

Despite knowing the risks, most users don’t take basic steps to protect themselves. Fewer than 1 in 5 use essential tools like antivirus software, VPNs, or ad blockers. Many rely only on their phone’s default security settings. Even fewer regularly update their software or back up their data.

Younger users, despite being tech-savvy, are the least likely to take these precautions.