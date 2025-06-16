History made as MI6 appoints first female Chief

The UK government has appointed Blaise Florence Metreweli as the next Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6. Metreweli will take up the role, traditionally referred to by the codename “C,” succeeding Sir Richard Moore, who is stepping down after five years in the post.

Metreweli’s appointment marks a historic first for the agency. She will become the first woman to lead MI6 in its 116-year history. Her promotion reflects both her extensive career within British intelligence and a broader shift toward greater diversity and representation at senior levels of the UK’s national security apparatus.

Currently serving as Director General for Technology and Innovation, Metreweli leads SIS’s “Q” directorate, which focuses on equipping MI6 officers with cutting-edge tools and technology, from digital tradecraft to AI. Her leadership in this domain has been widely credited with helping the agency modernize its operational capabilities.

Metreweli joined MI6 in 1999 and has held a variety of roles across the intelligence community, including time with the domestic security service, MI5. She studied anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge, and is known internally for her ability to blend deep operational knowledge with strategic thinking.

Sir Richard Moore, who was appointed Chief in October 2020, praised Metreweli’s leadership and commitment. “Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6,” he said.

The timing of the announcement ensures a planned and stable transition. Moore will continue to lead the agency through the summer, including overseeing ongoing operations and engagements, before formally handing over the role in October.

While MI6 has historically operated in the shadows, recent leaders like Moore have embraced a more open posture, occasionally delivering public speeches and advocating for closer partnerships with the private sector and tech community. Metreweli is expected to continue this approach while bringing her own style to the role.