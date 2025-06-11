AI forces IT leaders to rethink their network strategies

As AI assistants, agents, and data-driven workloads reshape how work gets done, they’re creating more latency-sensitive, and more complex network traffic, according to Cisco.

Cisco research highlights

Combined with the ubiquity of connected devices, 24/7 uptime demands, and security threats, these shifts are driving infrastructure to adapt and evolve. The result: IT leaders are changing how they think about the network: what it is, what it enables, and how it protects the organization. The network they build today will decide the business they become tomorrow.

Six signals an architectural shift is underway

1. The network has become a strategic priority: 97% say a modernized network is critical to rolling out AI, IoT, and cloud. 91% of IT leaders plan to increase the share of their overall IT budget allocated to networking.

2. Secure networking is mission critical: 98% say secure networking is important to their operations and growth. 94% believe an improved network will enhance their cybersecurity posture.

3. AI intensifies demand for resilient networks: 95% of IT leaders say a resilient network is critical, at a time when 77% faced major outages, driven largely by congestion, cyberattacks, and misconfigurations, adding up to $160 billion globally from just one severe disruption per business, per year.

4. Leaders look to AI to grow revenue: 55% of IT leaders say a modernized network’s greatest impact on revenue will come from deploying AI tools that automate and tailor customer journeys – enabling faster, more personalized experiences that can strengthen loyalty and drive growth.

5. AI is reshaping computing infrastructure: 71% say their data centers can’t yet meet AI demands, and 88% plan to expand capacity – on-prem, in the cloud, or both.

6. Leaders want to make networks smarter: 98% say autonomous, AI-powered networks are essential to future growth. Yet only 41% have deployed the intelligent capabilities, like segmentation, visibility, and control, to make their network adaptive.

“AI is changing everything — and infrastructure is at the heart of that reinvention. The network has powered every wave of digital transformation, accelerating the convergence of IoT, cloud, hybrid work, and defending against rising security threats,” said Chintan Patel, CTO and VP Solutions Engineering, Cisco EMEA. “IT leaders know the network they build today will shape the business they become tomorrow. Those who act now will be the ones who lead in the AI era.”

Networks unlock business value

IT leaders are already delivering financial value from networks, largely by improving customer experiences, boosting efficiency, and enabling innovation. But much of that value is at risk if it comes from infrastructure that hasn’t been designed for AI or real-time scale.

To unlock the full growth and savings they expect, leaders have identified critical gaps they must close: siloed or partially integrated systems (58%), incomplete deployments (51%), and reliance on manual oversight (48%).

Smarter, more secure, more adaptive networks are the business case for investment. Nearly 9 in 10 say improved networks will directly drive revenue, and almost everyone expects cost savings driven by smarter operations, fewer outages, and lower energy use.

The C-suite is turning to IT leaders and partners

Cisco’s recent research shows CEOs are aligned with IT leaders on the importance of infrastructure in the AI era. 97% are expanding the use of AI, and 78% rely on their CIO or CTO for investment decisions. But they also recognize the risk: 74% say outdated infrastructure is already holding back growth.

As enterprise networks undergo a major architectural shift, the C-suite is backing their tech leaders to lead from the network. 96% believe trusted partnerships will be critical to success.