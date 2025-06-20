DuckDuckGo’s Scam Blocker now blocks more types of scams

Online scams are getting worse and more varied. DuckDuckGo knows that, so they’ve made changes. Their built-in Scam Blocker now stops more kinds of scam sites, all without tracking you.

How Scam Blocker works (Source: DuckDuckGo)

“If you accidentally click a link that would take you to a scam site, DuckDuckGo’s built-in Scam Blocker will stop the page from loading and show you a warning message that allows you to navigate safely away. The DuckDuckGo browser also reduces your malicious ad risk while you browse, blocking tracker-powered ads while before they load,” Peter Dolanjski, Director of Product at DuckDuckGo, explained.

What’s new?

Scam Blocker already handled phishing, malware, and shady ads. Now it also blocks:

Fake online stores, which sell things that don’t exist

Scam crypto and investment sites that try to trick you into sending money

Scareware, like fake virus alerts that pressure you to buy fake antivirus

Survey scams that promise prizes but steal your information

How it works

1. Every 20 minutes, DuckDuckGo’s browser updates a list of dangerous sites using data from Netcraft, a security company.

2. This list is saved on your device. When you click a link, your browser checks it against the list.

3. If it matches, you get a warning. You can choose to go back or proceed, but it lets you know it’s risky.

4. For newer or rare threats, the browser makes an anonymous check with DuckDuckGo’s server.

Your browsing stays private with DuckDuckGo. You don’t need an account, and nothing about you or your activity gets tracked. Unlike most major browsers that rely on Google’s Safe Browsing, which can share some user data in the process, DuckDuckGo built its own system to block harmful sites without giving up your privacy.

Where you can use it

DuckDuckGo browser on desktop and mobile has Scam Blocker built in. It’s on by default. Privacy Pro VPN users get added protection. If you subscribe, the blocker works across all apps on your device, even if you’re using Safari or Chrome.