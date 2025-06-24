The real story behind cloud repatriation in 2025

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Wilson, Technology and Innovation Director at Node4, shares key insights from the company’s 2025 mid-market report. He explores the surprising trend of cloud repatriation, where 97% of mid-market organizations plan to move some workloads off the public cloud, and unpacks what’s really driving it.

Wilson also discusses shifting strategic priorities, the disconnect between IT and business leaders, and why cybersecurity, compliance, and AI adoption rank lower than expected.

Learn what these trends mean for the future of hybrid cloud, infrastructure optimization, and digital transformation.