Common Good Cyber Fund launches to support nonprofits protecting the internet

The Common Good Cyber Fund is a new effort to support cybersecurity that protects everyone, especially those most at risk of harassment, harm, or coercion. It has the potential to make cybersecurity better and more accessible for billions of people around the world. In the long term, the Fund aims to operate with a $50 million yearly budget.

About the initiative

The Fund is supported by the United Kingdom and Canada, following a meeting between their Prime Ministers on June 15, 2025. This support is further strengthened by commitments from other G7 members.

The Common Good Cyber initiative involves coordinated efforts from the 7-member secretariat: Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), Cyber Threat Alliance, CyberPeace Institute, FIRST, the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, Institute for Security & Technology, and the Shadowserver Foundation.

“Common Good Cyber represents a pivotal step toward a stronger, more inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem. By increasing the resilience and long-term sustainability of nonprofits working in cybersecurity, improving access to trusted services for civil society organizations and human rights defenders, and encouraging greater adoption of best practices and security-by-design principles, the Common Good Cyber Fund ultimately helps protect and empower all internet users,” said Philip Reitinger, CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance.

Rising cyber threats target NGOs and think tanks

According to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2024, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and think tanks are the fourth most targeted sector by state-backed cyber actors.

Hundreds of nonprofit organizations are working to safeguard the internet by maintaining essential cybersecurity infrastructure such as routing, the Domain Name System (DNS), and threat intelligence for the public good. Despite their role, many are operated by small teams or volunteers and run on tight budgets with unstable short-term funding.

Common Good Cyber has identified 334 cybersecurity solutions serving the public interest, with nearly half maintained by nonprofits.

“By supporting nonprofits’ charitable and educational work in cybersecurity, we’re providing critical financial support to those who help keep the Internet safe for everyone and promoting more inclusive access to a secure and trusted internet,” said Sally Wentworth, President and CEO of the Internet Society.