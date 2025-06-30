Why AI agents could be the next insider threat
In this Help Net Security video, Arun Shrestha, CEO of BeyondID, explains how AI agents, now embedded in daily operations, are often over-permissioned, under-monitored, and invisible to identity governance systems.
With a special focus on the healthcare sector, Shrestha outlines the real-world risks, from HIPAA violations to compromised patient safety, and offers five actionable steps to manage non-human identities before they become your next breach.