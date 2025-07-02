Product showcase: Protect your data with Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

The Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC is a 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted flash drive with a USB-C connector. It is available in storage capacities ranging from 4GB to 512GB and holds FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation. The device is OS-agnostic, meaning it can work with any device that has a USB-C port, whether it’s a phone, tablet, Windows PC, or Mac.

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC setup

Before setting it up, the device must be connected to a powered USB port and charged for 60 minutes. When not in use, the device enters sleep mode, during which it locks itself and becomes inaccessible.

PIN requirements

The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC does not come with a preset PIN. To begin using it, you must first create an Admin PIN, which must be 7 to 16 digits long. The PIN cannot be made up of only identical or sequential numbers (e.g., 123456789, 987654321, 11111111). All configuration settings, like setting a Self-Destruct PIN or Brute-Force protection, require you to enter Admin Mode.

Since the key comes preformatted in NTFS, it must be reformatted before using it on a Mac.

The Aegis Secure Key can have one Admin and one User, making a total of two working PINs.

After setting up the Admin PIN, the User PIN can be created. The User has limited access: they can view and manage data, change their own PIN, and switch between Read-Only and Read/Write modes, but they cannot change Admin settings.

Configure multiple Apricorn secure devices

For larger deployments, companies can use the Aegis Configurator application along with a USB hub authorized by Apricorn to configure multiple devices simultaneously.

If you’re using the Aegis Configurator to set up your Aegis Secure Key or any other Apricorn secure drive, first make sure the device has the “Configurable” logo on the back. Also, do not manually set up the Admin or User PINs, the Aegis Configurator will handle these steps automatically. It will only work with devices that are either in their original factory state or have been fully reset.

Speed

Help Net Security conducted a speed test using the 128GB version of the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC. All tests were done using the same computer and USB port to keep results consistent. The table below shows the average time in seconds it took to transfer different file sizes.

According to official specifications, read and write speeds can reach up to 171MB/s and 160MB/s, respectively.

Advanced security features

The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC includes Brute-Force protection. By default, you are allowed up to 20 incorrect PIN attempts, but this can be reduced (in Admin Mode) to as few as 4.

The key also features a Self-Destruct mode that can be enabled or disabled only by the Admin. However, the Self-Destruct PIN can be created by either the Admin or a User. When this PIN is entered while the device is locked, the key will perform a crypto-erase, wiping all data permanently. After that, the device must be reformatted, and the self-destruct PIN becomes the new Admin PIN.

Another useful security feature is Read-Only mode. It’s especially helpful when you need to access your data in a public setting, since malware can easily attach themselves to USB drives.