Google open-sources privacy tech for age verification

Age verification is becoming more common across websites and online services. But many current methods require users to share personal data, like a full ID or birthdate, which raises privacy and security concerns. In response, Google has open-sourced a cryptographic solution that uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to let people verify their age without giving up sensitive information.

The newly released ZKP codebase allows users to prove they are over or under a certain age without revealing their actual birthdate or identity. For example, someone could confirm they’re over 18 without showing an ID or even disclosing their exact age.

The technology could support a range of use cases, such as restricting minors’ access to adult content or verifying eligibility for age-specific services. It also opens the door to meeting legal requirements without building databases of user information.

Why Google released its ZKP tool for age assurance

Google says the open-source release builds on years of research into cryptographic protocols and privacy-preserving technologies. The goal is to provide building blocks for more secure, user-respecting identity systems.

The release also comes as regulators around the world are pushing for stronger online age checks, particularly for content related to social media, gambling, or adult material. Google notes that these requirements must be balanced with protecting individual privacy.

By offering this technology openly, the company hopes to support wider adoption of private, verifiable age assurance methods across the internet. It also highlights that the same approach could be used for other use cases beyond age, such as proving location or income level without revealing exact details.

The ZKP codebase and reference implementation are now available on GitHub.