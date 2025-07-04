New hires, new targets: Why attackers love your onboarding process

In this Help Net Security video, Ozan Ucar, CEO of Keepnet Labs, highlights a critical cybersecurity blind spot: the vulnerability of new hires during onboarding.

He explains how attackers now use AI-powered, multi-channel phishing tactics to target fresh employees who are still unfamiliar with internal processes, faces, and norms. Ucar shares real-world examples, and practical, human-centric strategies to reduce risk and protect both employees and organizations from day one.