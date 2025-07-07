Aegis Authenticator: Free, open-source 2FA app for Android

Aegis Authenticator is an open-source 2FA app for Android that helps you manage login codes for your online accounts.

The app features strong encryption and the ability to back up your data. It supports both HOTP and TOTP, so it works with thousands of services.

It also allows the export or import from a wide variety of 2FA apps, with support for automatic backups.

Aegis Authenticator is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!