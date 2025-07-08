Cyberattacks are changing the game for major sports events

Sports fans and cybercriminals both look forward to major sporting events, but for very different reasons. Fake ticket sites, stolen login details, and DDoS attacks are common ways criminals try to make money or disrupt an event.

Why are sports events targeted?

Events like the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and major sports leagues pull in millions of viewers. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw over 5.5 million fans in person, with 6 billion more engaging worldwide with the newly expanded 48-team tournament, generating massive online traffic across platforms such as ticketing, betting, streaming, and merchandise sales.

Ticketing and betting platforms could be prime targets for cybercriminals because they hold a large amount of sensitive personal and financial information. With online sports betting growing fast, the chances of fraud have increased as well. Criminals might try to manipulate betting odds, steal money through fake transactions, or trick users with phishing scams to gain access to their accounts.

But it’s not just the platforms themselves that could be at risk. The entire IT setup behind sports venues includes employee devices, security cameras, cloud systems, and edge computing. All of these add more possible ways for attackers to get in. The more connected everything is, the bigger the potential attack surface becomes.

The stakes are high. Even a short disruption can affect millions of people and cost companies money. It can also damage a brand’s reputation if fans lose trust in the service.

“It is essential for organizations to stay informed about the latest cyber threats, attack methods, and emerging trends. This includes monitoring security advisories, threat intelligence reports, and industry news. By understanding the attack landscape, organizations can anticipate potential threats and develop countermeasures to mitigate their impact,” said Ashish Khanna, Senior Director, Verizon’s Global Cyber Defense Practice.

Main cyber threats for sports events

Here are the main threats sports organizations and event planners should watch out for:

Ticketing fraud and fake sites

Fake ticket websites are on the rise. Scammers copy official logos and branding to trick fans with promises of cheap or VIP tickets. These sites often appear high in search results during big tournaments. Before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the French Gendarmerie Nationale identified 338 fraudulent websites claiming to sell Olympic tickets. Even official ticketing systems are vulnerable. PSG’s ticket office was targeted by a cyberattack days before a Champions League quarter-final.

Social engineering and phishing

Busy event days create more chances for mistakes. Staff working under pressure might skip security checks. Fans excited by star players and big games can be easier to trick. Scammers send urgent messages that push people to click dangerous links or give away private information without thinking.

DDoS attacks

DDoS attacks can knock ticketing systems offline, crash betting platforms, and freeze live streams mid-game. Fans are locked out. Revenue stops. Organizers face backlash and risk losing sponsors. These attacks are often used as cover for more serious breaches, such as data theft or network compromise. Every minute of downtime costs more than money.

During Euro 2024, a Russia-linked group launched a DDoS attack on the online broadcast of Poland’s match against the Netherlands. The attack disrupted the broadcast and stopped many fans from watching the game online.

Deepfakes and AI generated scams

AI and deepfake technology haven’t yet been directly tied to attacks on sports events. But the warning signs are hard to ignore. In July 2024, just weeks before the Paris Olympics, a deepfake video of Tom Cruise criticizing the Games circulated online. It was framed as part of a Netflix documentary but was exposed as a Russian disinformation campaign.

AI is also improving phishing attacks by removing the spelling and grammar errors that once gave them away. Combined with synthetic voices and convincing visuals, it’s now much easier to impersonate athletes, sponsors, or event organizers.

State-sponsored attacks

Sports are often seen as politically neutral, yet they have historically played key roles in broader geopolitical disputes, ranging from boycotts and protests to cyberattacks targeting these events.

Recently, cybersecurity researchers have linked Iranian-affiliated groups to a data breach at the Saudi Games, where personal information of athletes and visitors was leaked. Given the current political climate, we can expect more attacks like these in the future.

Protecting sports events from cyberattacks

Cyber threats are real and growing. But with good planning, sports organizations can better protect fans, data, and revenue.

Enable MFA: MFA adds a second layer of security, making it much harder for attackers to gain access, even if they steal a password. Enable MFA on all accounts that support it, with priority given to email, administrative dashboards, cloud services, and payment systems.

Keep all systems and software up to date: Attackers regularly exploit known vulnerabilities in outdated software. Whether it’s your content management system, betting engine, payment gateway, or even your staff’s devices, unpatched systems are an open door. Use centralized patch management tools or automated updates where possible. Stay informed through vendor security advisories and regular patch updates to ensure all systems are protected against the latest threats.

Train staff to recognize phishing attempts: Phishing remains one of the most effective ways attackers gain access to systems. Train your staff to recognize suspicious emails, unexpected password reset requests, or unusual links. Even occasional simulations and reminders can reduce the risk.

Understand your risk exposure: You can’t protect what you don’t know. Start with an inventory of your assets: servers, endpoints, mobile devices, apps, third-party integrations, APIs, and data repositories. Review this inventory regularly and conduct risk assessments to identify which systems are mission-critical, what data is most sensitive, and where your weak spots are. This enables smarter prioritization and more targeted security investment.

Monitor for threats: Monitor for anomalies like spikes in network traffic, login attempts from unusual locations, or unfamiliar software installations. If you can’t staff a 24/7 internal security team, invest in automated detection tools or partner with a MSSP or external SOC.

Prepare for DDoS attacks: To stay ahead, use a trusted service that blocks malicious traffic before it reaches you. Set up alerts so you can respond to unusual traffic spikes. Apply rate limits on key parts of your site, like login or ticketing pages, to prevent overload. A content delivery network (CDN) also helps by spreading traffic across multiple servers.

Create an incident response plan: Define roles and responsibilities for your team, escalation paths, communication protocols, and regulatory reporting requirements. Run tabletop exercises or simulations to ensure everyone knows what to do when something goes wrong. A well-practiced plan minimizes downtime, limits reputational damage, and ensures regulatory compliance.