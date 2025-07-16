Product showcase: Enzoic for Active Directory

Enzoic for Active Directory is an easy-to-install plugin that integrates with Microsoft Active Directory (AD) to set, monitor, and remediate unsafe passwords and credentials. In essence, it serves as an always-on sentinel for AD, preventing users from choosing compromised or weak passwords and alerting administrators if any existing credentials become exposed in a breach. By layering continuous credential monitoring and customizable password policy enforcement onto AD, Enzoic aims to neutralize the very risks that make stolen passwords the #1 cause of data breaches.

Enzoic for Active Directory’s main dashboard presents essential status tiles at a glance, including monitoring coverage, users with compromised or out‑of‑policy passwords, NIST 800‑63B compliance, and license usage.

Proactive password policy enforcement made easy

Enzoic for Active Directory strengthens the front line of defense: password creation and changes. It functions as a smart gatekeeper at the moment users choose a new password, blocking weak or risky passwords outright. Enzoic draws on billions of compromised, common, and weak passwords to enforce what is effectively a dynamic banned password list far more extensive than any static list an organization could maintain. This includes not just exact matches to known bad passwords, but also variants and permutations thanks to features like fuzzy matching (catching substitutions like “P@ssw0rd” in place of “Password”).

The plugin also checks for passwords containing the username or parts of the user’s real name, and organizations can extend this by adding their own custom dictionaries of disallowed terms (such as specific project names or slang unique to their environment) to prevent users from choosing anything attackers might easily guess.

Enzoic’s as-you-type password feedback (introduced in version 3.6) gives users instant visual indicators of password policy compliance on the standard Windows password change screen.

At the same time, Enzoic allows enforcement of traditional complexity requirements if needed – minimum length, mix of character types, etc. By default, the emphasis is on preventing credential reuse and known weak passwords, which addresses the real-world threats more directly than, say, requiring a symbol and number in every password.

The outcome is a significantly hardened password policy: Users cannot choose passwords that attackers are likely to crack or that have been seen in previous breaches, even if those passwords might superficially meet complexity rules. This proactive policy enforcement occurs behind the scenes, before a dangerous password is ever accepted into AD.

Some key capabilities and benefits of Enzoic for Active Directory include:

Continuous compromised credential screening: Every new password is checked against Enzoic’s up-to-date database of breached credentials, and all existing AD passwords are monitored continuously for exposure. Credentials that were safe yesterday won’t become an undetected liability tomorrow.

Every new password is checked against Enzoic’s up-to-date database of breached credentials, and all existing AD passwords are monitored continuously for exposure. Credentials that were safe yesterday won’t become an undetected liability tomorrow. Automated remediation: If an account’s password is found in a breach, Enzoic can automatically require a password change at the next login or even disable the account in severe cases. Users and administrators can be notified immediately, containing threats without delay.

If an account’s password is found in a breach, Enzoic can automatically require a password change at the next login or even disable the account in severe cases. Users and administrators can be notified immediately, containing threats without delay. Comprehensive password policy enforcement: Enzoic goes beyond basic complexity rules. It blocks passwords found in cracking dictionaries or common wordlists, prevents use of the username or other personal details in passwords, and even catches look-alike substitutions and combinations that evade simple filters. Administrators can maintain custom banned word lists (for company-specific terms or insider jargon) to tailor the policy.

Enzoic goes beyond basic complexity rules. It blocks passwords found in cracking dictionaries or common wordlists, prevents use of the username or other personal details in passwords, and even catches look-alike substitutions and combinations that evade simple filters. Administrators can maintain custom banned word lists (for company-specific terms or insider jargon) to tailor the policy. User-friendly experience: The solution minimizes friction—only users attempting to use compromised or disallowed passwords are interrupted, while others see no change. Enzoic also eliminates the need for routine password reset deadlines (e.g., the infamous 90-day expiration policy), since continuous monitoring provides security without forcing everyone to rotate credentials arbitrarily. This not only aligns with security best practices but also reduces help desk calls and user frustration.

The solution minimizes friction—only users attempting to use compromised or disallowed passwords are interrupted, while others see no change. Enzoic also eliminates the need for routine password reset deadlines (e.g., the infamous 90-day expiration policy), since continuous monitoring provides security without forcing everyone to rotate credentials arbitrarily. This not only aligns with security best practices but also reduces help desk calls and user frustration. Fast deployment and low overhead: As a lightweight plugin for AD, Enzoic can be installed and configured in minutes, not weeks. It doesn’t require complex infrastructure or constant tuning. Reports and dashboards give IT clear insight into password risks, and scheduled summaries keep admins informed of the overall credential health in the domain.

As a lightweight plugin for AD, Enzoic can be installed and configured in minutes, not weeks. It doesn’t require complex infrastructure or constant tuning. Reports and dashboards give IT clear insight into password risks, and scheduled summaries keep admins informed of the overall credential health in the domain. Seamless integration and compliance: Enzoic supports one-click compliance with NIST SP 800-63B guidelines, ensuring your password policies meet the latest federal recommendations. It also integrates with SIEM solutions such as CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen SIEM, extending the value of existing security investments.

Continuous credential monitoring and automated remediation

Unlike static Active Directory policies, Enzoic’s dynamic monitoring provides ongoing protection and secures passwords continuously from initial setup onward.

Beyond the initial gatekeeping at creation, Enzoic keeps watching. If a user tries to set a password that has appeared in breach corpora (or even a variation of one), Enzoic will block it before it can take effect. Existing credentials are continuously monitored via secure hash comparisons against the latest breach data. Notably, Enzoic’s design uses partial hashes and local analysis so that full password hashes never leave the organization’s environment, addressing privacy and compliance concerns.

Critically, when Enzoic detects that an active AD password has been exposed in a new breach, it can raise an alert and automate the response. Administrators can choose policy-driven actions such as forcing an immediate password reset for the affected user, alerting the user with a notification, or even disabling the account if the situation is high risk. This means a compromised password is quickly remediated without waiting for the user or IT to discover the issue days or weeks later. By integrating with Active Directory’s password change workflow, Enzoic ensures users update their credentials promptly when a risk is identified, thereby cutting off one of the most common attack paths before it can be exploited.

Enzoic’s Reporting view lists every monitored user and clearly flags compromised and out-of-policy passwords in red while highlighting compliant accounts in green, giving administrators an at‑a‑glance overview of password health across the domain.

Strengthening AD security without sacrificing usability

With stolen credentials continuing to drive breaches in 2025, organizations need practical, efficient tools to protect their Active Directory environments. Enzoic for Active Directory delivers a comprehensive solution to the password problem, tackling it from all angles: it stops users from choosing known-dangerous passwords, keeps a vigilant eye on credentials between password changes, and streamlines remediation the moment a credential is confirmed as compromised. All of this is achieved while reducing friction for both users and administrators.

Legitimate users who follow good practices won’t even notice Enzoic working in the background – there’s no added hassle for those who already have strong passwords, only intervention for those who attempt risky ones or reuse their password on third-party sites that become compromised. For IT teams, the automation of password policy enforcement and breach response means less manual password auditing and fewer emergency password reset campaigns.