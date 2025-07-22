As AI tools take hold in cybersecurity, entry-level jobs could shrink

A new survey from ISC2 shows that nearly a third of cybersecurity professionals are already using AI security tools, and many others are close behind. So far, 30 percent of professionals say they’ve already integrated AI into their operations, while another 42 percent are currently testing or exploring it.

Positive impact on cybersecurity effectiveness

Among those who have adopted AI tools, 70 percent say they’ve seen a positive impact on their team’s effectiveness.

“AI is reshaping how organizations operate, and cybersecurity is no exception,” said Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer at ISC2. “Our AI Survey shows cautious but growing interest in AI security tools, with adoption expected to accelerate in the future. Encouragingly, 44% of professionals report no impact on hiring from current or expected adoption of AI security tools, and 28% see AI creating new opportunities for entry-level talent. Findings suggest that AI is helping cybersecurity professionals by automating repetitive tasks and enabling them to focus on more meaningful work.”

Where AI makes the biggest difference

Top five areas where AI security tools will have the most positive impact on operations in the shortest amount of time – improving efficiencies and automating time-consuming tasks:

Network monitoring and intrusion detection: 60%

Endpoint protection and response: 56%

Vulnerability management: 50%

Threat modeling: 45%

Security testing: 43%

Adoption varies by company size and industry

Among companies with more than 10,000 employees, 37 percent say they’re already using AI in their security operations. Mid-to-large businesses with 2,500 to 9,999 employees, along with smaller firms of 100 to 499 employees, are not far behind, each showing 33 percent adoption.

On the other hand, mid-sized organizations (500 to 2,499 employees) and the very smallest businesses (fewer than 100 employees) are lagging, with just 20 percent in each group actively using AI for security. Interestingly, the smallest companies also tend to be the most cautious. 23 percent say they have no plans to even evaluate AI security tools.

When it comes to industries, industrial enterprises are out in front, with 38 percent adopting or testing AI tools, followed closely by IT services at 36 percent, the commercial and consumer sectors at 36 percent, and professional services firms at 34 percent. Meanwhile, financial services and the public sector are slower to adopt, reporting current usage rates of just 21 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Still, there’s interest in catching up. In both financial services and the commercial and consumer sectors, 41 percent of respondents say they’re actively evaluating AI tools for future use. In the public sector, 36 percent report doing the same.

AI’s impact on hiring and team roles

AI is going to shake up entry-level hiring. 52 percent of survey respondents believe AI security tools will significantly or somewhat reduce the need for junior staff. Still, there’s a more hopeful outlook from others. About 31 percent think AI will actually create new types of entry-level and junior roles or increase demand in different areas, helping to balance out the impact.

When it comes to the broader hiring landscape, the mood is cautiously optimistic. Nearly half of respondents say their organization’s cybersecurity hiring hasn’t been affected by AI so far. That said, 21 percent report that AI has already changed their hiring plans or priorities.

AI tools are reshaping how cybersecurity teams work. According to the survey, 44 percent of professionals say their organization is actively reevaluating the roles and skills needed to support AI adoption.