CYE AI delivers insights into an organization’s cyber risk

CYE launched its new AI Agent, CYE AI. The addition of this conversational AI assistant enables organizations to understand, prioritize, and act on their unique cyber risk from day one.

In the growing threat landscape, where threat actors can compromise organizations faster and at scale, CISOs are required to take a different approach. Rather than sifting through alerts or navigating through overwhelming data, they need accurate insights in their organizational context to act fast. With this in mind, CYE AI delivers immediate access to advanced capabilities that orchestrate remediation actions across teams.

“Today’s threats are relentless and harder to manage than ever,” said Reuven Aronashvili, CEO of CYE. “With the advancements of ChatGPT, leveraging AI agents as assistants is becoming the standard way to speed up access to insights. The launch of CYE AI is a significant leap forward in our mission to empower organizations with actionable insights and precise, tailored findings. Embedded in Hyver, our flagship comprehensive exposure management platform, CYE AI delivers deep, contextual understanding with the speed and accuracy essential for navigating today’s accelerating threat landscape.”

Coupled with the new CYE AI agent, Hyver will feature new AI-driven capabilities to allow the ingestion of any form of data, as well as robust orchestration capabilities to integrate with enterprises’ specific business tools. This will allow CISOs to operationalize remediation actions across teams by leveraging their existing applications, processes, and procedures around ticketing, messaging, and project management.

CYE is enabling customers to act on threats based on their organizational and business priorities. These capabilities include:

AI agent for fast, actionable insights around the organization’s cyber exposure and resilience.

Instant access to data, findings, threat exposure metrics, attack graph, and “how-to’s”

AI-driven ingestion of any form of data, files and reports with automated mapping to gain visibility and drive effective mitigations.

Robust orchestration of remediation actions through integrations with 1000+ enterprise applications and templated workflows.

“At CYE, we are steadfast in our commitment to an innovation-first mindset, continuously updating our exposure management platform to empower organizations,” said Nimrod Partush, VP of AI and Innovation at CYE. “This dedication to continuously disrupt the status quo with data science and cyber expertise allows our clients to operationalize cyber exposure visibility into tailored mitigation plans and robust cybersecurity programs, ultimately enhancing their security posture and ensuring business resilience.