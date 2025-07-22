What the law says about your next data breach

In this Help Net Security video, Chad Humphries, Solution Consultant, Networks & Cyber Security at Rockwell Automation, explores how cyber risk quantification is becoming essential for modern organizations.

He breaks down global legal frameworks, AI’s growing role in dispute resolution, and how regulatory changes are redefining liability.

Learn why understanding technical debt, fiduciary obligations, and “secure by design” standards is crucial for protecting your business and making informed cybersecurity investment decisions.