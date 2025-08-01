What attackers know about your company thanks to AI

In this Help Net Security video, Tom Cross, Head of Threat Research at GetReal Security, explores how generative AI is empowering threat actors. He breaks down three key areas: how GenAI lowers the technical barrier for attackers, enables highly convincing deepfake-driven social engineering, and allows threat actors to operate.

Cross also raises important concerns about AI models becoming a new security surface, and how organizations can begin to assess and mitigate this emerging risk.