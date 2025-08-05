Cymulate’s new platform turns threat validation into smarter defense

Cymulate announced the new Cymulate Exposure Management Platform, which validates, prioritizes and optimizes the entire security ecosystem – continuously. The new Cymulate platform unifies exposure data and integrates threat validation results to accelerate existing SecOps, detection engineering and exposure management workflows.

The new Cymulate Exposure Management Platform prioritizes remediation action by correlating data from multiple vulnerability scanners and exposure discovery tools with proof of exploitability from threat validation and compensating security controls. To prioritize threats, Cymulate scores each vulnerability based on key factors including evidence of threat, threat intelligence and asset criticality, resulting in an average 52% reduction in critical vulnerabilities. This method is more targeted than traditional approaches to prioritization, which do not factor in the context of exploitability, proven with validation data.

Cymulate exposure management increases collaboration between blue teams and vulnerability management, and is simplified with ready-to-use templates, AI-guided assessments and customizable attack scenario workbenches, empowering them to focus on real threats, to work smarter, not harder.

“Threat resilience has become more than just a security problem – it affects the bottom line. Proving exploitability is critical to achieving business resilience,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, CTO of Cymulate. “At the heart of our Exposure Management Platform is threat validation. We help CISOs and security teams optimize their threat prevention and detection, accelerate detection engineering and enable CTEM programs – bridging the gap between proactive and reactive measures.”

In addition, Cymulate offers the continuous testing of defenses against the latest advanced threats. Its new platform combines adversarial exposure security validation with breach and attack simulation (BAS) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) to prove threat resilience with empirical evidence through live offensive testing.

The Cymulate Exposure Management Platform provides the insights and automation needed to:

Demonstrate resilience against even the most advanced cyber attacks

Optimize security controls to improve threat resilience

Accelerate detection engineering

Drive continuous threat exposure management

Prioritize vulnerabilities based on true environmental threat resilience and validation

Measure and baseline security postures

Actionable, vendor-specific mitigations with automated capabilities

Powered by automation and AI and built for every blue and red team, the Cymulate Exposure Management Platform measures and benchmarks threat resilience through insights, heatmaps and dashboards so security leaders can measure the state of threat resilience and teams can track their progress.