7AI enables end-to-end autonomous security operations

7AI is debuting three innovations that make 7AI a platform to handle the security workflow through AI agents, from consuming zero-day alerts to novel threat investigation through contextual analysis to authorized remediation.

Dynamic Reasoning enables AI agents to autonomously investigate completely novel alerts—including those generated on previously unseen threats—by dynamically determining the appropriate investigative approach in real-time, without requiring pre-written playbooks or rules. This capability is unique in its ability to handle the unknown, setting it apart from traditional SOAR or automation tools.

Enterprise Insights injects customer-specific “tribal knowledge” (policies, approved software, user roles) to eliminate false positives through contextual understanding. For example, Enterprise Insights might recognize that a VPN login from a specific provider allowed by the enterprise is normal for a sales team member with MFA, while the same activity would be suspicious for the same user on a different VPN provider—eliminating false positives through organizational context.

Autonomous Remediation enables AI agents to execute responses, from isolating compromised hosts to blocking malicious traffic, while maintaining complete control through authorization policies. This completes the autonomous operations loop, providing end-to-end automation for a faster, more efficient mean time to response (MTTR).

“Security leaders are no longer asking whether AI agents can transform their operations, but rather how quickly they can deploy them to free their teams for higher-impact work. The momentum we’re seeing validates our belief that agentic security isn’t just the future—it’s the present for forward-thinking organizations,” said Lior Div, CEO of 7AI.