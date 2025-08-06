RedSeal launches RedSeal One to simplify exposure management across hybrid environments

RedSeal unveiled RedSeal One, an AI-enabled exposure management platform designed to help organizations reduce risk, streamline operations, and strengthen resilience across hybrid environments.

RedSeal One combines the company’s four foundational capabilities—hybrid environment modeling, attack path analysis, business-contextual risk prioritization, and continuous compliance—into a single, streamlined platform. Enabled by agentic AI, the platform continuously models the full hybrid digital environment and delivers actionable insights with the context teams need to reduce risk, validate defenses, and take informed action—faster and with greater confidence.

“As cyber threats become more dynamic and environments more complex, organizations can no longer afford to rely on fragmented tools and reactive strategies,” said Greg Enriquez, CEO of RedSeal. “RedSeal One is built for this moment—combining our proven capabilities with embedded agentic AI to deliver unified visibility, prioritized risk insights, and automated action across the hybrid enterprise. It’s a smarter, faster way to operationalize exposure management and strengthen resilience at scale.”

Built for hybrid complexity, guided by AI

With the complexity of hybrid infrastructure, spanning IT, OT, cloud, remote, and IoT, security teams face increasing pressure to identify and act on what matters most. RedSeal One helps them do just that:

See the whole picture : Dynamically model the entire environment to uncover hidden assets, misconfigurations, and access paths that other tools miss.

: Dynamically model the entire environment to uncover hidden assets, misconfigurations, and access paths that other tools miss. Act with confidence : RedSeal One prioritizes exposures based on business impact and confirms the effectiveness of each fix through AI-informed impact validation.

: RedSeal One prioritizes exposures based on business impact and confirms the effectiveness of each fix through AI-informed impact validation. Operationalize resilience with ease: RedSeal One delivers fast time-to-value through agentless deployment, deep integrations, and embedded insights that drive action across teams.

“RedSeal One is more than a platform—it’s a new foundation for proactive security,” said Joseph Ward, VP of Product at RedSeal. “By unifying RedSeal’s core capabilities and enhancing them with agentic AI, we help organizations not only identify risk but take the right action at the right time. From dynamic modeling to AI-orchestrated workflows, RedSeal One empowers security and IT teams to reduce risk with speed, clarity, and confidence.”

What sets RedSeal One apart

RedSeal One aligns with the vision of Exposure Assessment Platforms (EAP) and supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. Highlights include:

Unified delivery of the platform’s four proven capabilities

Advanced risk prioritization and remediation validation based on business impact and exposure context

Integrated automation and workflow orchestration

Continuous modeling across IT, OT, cloud, remote, and IoT

Agentless deployment and fast operationalization

Integration with more than 2,000 third-party security and infrastructure systems and devices

“Most Legislative Branch agencies are navigating the transition from heavily on-prem environments to more hybrid cloud models. Visibility and risk prioritization remain major challenges,” said Tim Murphy, Director of Alliances at FCN Technologies. “RedSeal One is helping our customers bridge that gap by providing actionable insight into their evolving attack surface, making it easier to manage risk across both legacy and modern systems.”