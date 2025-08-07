What GPT‑5 means for IT teams, devs, and the future of AI at work

OpenAI has released GPT‑5, the newest version of its large language model. It’s now available to developers and ChatGPT users, and it brings some real changes to how AI can be used in business and IT environments.

GPT‑5 (with thinking) performs better than OpenAI o3 with 50-80% less output tokens across capabilities, including visual reasoning, agentic coding, and graduate-level scientific problem solving (Source: Open AI)

Unlike previous versions, GPT‑5 uses a new approach behind the scenes. Instead of making users choose different models based on speed or accuracy, GPT‑5 decides on the fly how to respond. If a task is simple, it responds quickly. If the task is more complex, it switches to a deeper reasoning engine. Users can also prompt it to “think step by step” to trigger more thoughtful answers.

Another big change is how GPT‑5 handles safety. Older versions often refused to answer certain questions outright. GPT‑5 takes a different approach. Instead of shutting down the conversation, it tries to respond with context while staying within safety rules. For professionals who work with AI daily, this means fewer dead ends and more productive interactions.

GPT‑5 also comes with a much bigger memory window. It can now remember and work with up to 256,000 tokens of text in a single session. This allows it to stay focused over long conversations or when reviewing long documents, which can be especially helpful for tasks like coding, documentation, or analyzing business reports.

Max Sinclair, CEO of Azoma, told Help Net Security: “GPT‑5 represents a fundamental shift in commerce technology. We’re looking at AI that doesn’t just process transactions, it builds genuine customer relationships through memory and context that spans months, even years of interactions. Your customers won’t need to repeat themselves. The system learns their size, style, and seasonal habits, delivering relationship commerce at scale. The multimodal piece is also really interesting. Customers will be able to interact with ChatGPT via image, voice or video, much like an in store experience. It will essentially eliminate the friction between physical and digital retail environments.”

“Here’s what excites me most – GPT‑5’s autonomous reasoning capabilities. GPT‑5 is designed to excel at logical reasoning, handle complex coding tasks with minimal prompting, and support more autonomous task handling. We will see many start-ups and existing vendors reinventing customer experiences based off this new technology,” Sinclair added.

For developers, GPT‑5 brings new tools like code generation, reasoning toggles, and the ability to fine-tune how verbose or concise it is. It also supports a feature called free-form function calling, which helps automate more complex workflows without rigid API structures.

There are several versions of GPT‑5 available. A standard version offers full capability, while smaller versions offer faster performance or lower cost. These models can be accessed through OpenAI’s API, GitHub Copilot, and tools like ChatGPT Enterprise.

IT teams and developers can expect faster, smarter automation and more flexible AI use. Whether it’s helping a developer debug code or helping a customer find the right product based on long-term preferences, GPT‑5 is designed to work more like a capable assistant and less like a basic chatbot.