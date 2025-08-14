Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, boosts front-desk security

Brivo a strategic partnership with Envoy. The integration brings Envoy’s workplace platform, designed to connect people, spaces, and data, into Brivo Security Suite. Together, Brivo Visitor Management powered by Envoy merges workplace experience with physical security, eliminating silos and enabling a modern, secure sign-in process that scales from single offices to Fortune 500 enterprises.

This partnership makes visitor management simpler, more secure, and boosts front-desk security by automating approvals, notifications, and compliance tracking. Unlike fragmented solutions that force organizations to juggle multiple platforms, this approach integrates visitor management directly with access control, video intelligence, and intrusion detection.

The result: comprehensive situational awareness, centralized audit trails, and a frictionless guest experience, all in one dashboard.

“Today’s visitor experience requires a unified platform for access control and visitor management,” said Steve Van Till, CEO at Brivo. “Our partnership with Envoy makes this a reality by integrating their visitor experience directly into the Brivo Security Suite. Our customers can now enjoy the benefits of effortless invitations, tailored access permissions for every location, and simplified visitor management all within the Brivo Security Suite.”

Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, enables customers to:

Deliver streamlined guest experiences : Self-serve kiosks and pre-registration reduce wait times.

: Self-serve kiosks and pre-registration reduce wait times. Automate visitor credentialing : Template permissions by site, schedule, or visitor type.

: Template permissions by site, schedule, or visitor type. Ensure compliance and audit readiness : Get detailed logs, conduct watchlist screening, and support background checks.

: Get detailed logs, conduct watchlist screening, and support background checks. Simplify management: Oversee access, video, and visitor activity in one platform.

Built on Envoy’s workplace management infrastructure, trusted by over 16,000 facilities globally, this new solution ensures enterprise-grade performance and scalability. Designed to meet Brivo’s rigorous security and compliance standards, the platform leverages Brivo’s expertise in unified physical security to deliver a secure and data-rich visitor experience.

“This first of its kind partnership is really an exciting one. We’re making it easy for customers to get best-of-breed products without compromise: top-tier physical security operations by Brivo along with top-tier visitor and employee experiences from Envoy,” said Larry Gadea, CEO of Envoy. “There’s no better combination out there for operating modern and scalable facilities. We’re excited to start with our Visitors product and look forward to further transforming the workplace together.”