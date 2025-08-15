Fighting fraud with AI: The new identity security playbook

In this Help Net Security video, Hal Lonas, CTO at Trulioo, talks about the rise of synthetic identity fraud and how it’s quickly becoming one of the biggest threats in financial crime.

He breaks down how fraudsters are using generative AI to create fake but convincing documents and deepfakes that can fool both people and machines. Lonas also shares practical tips for fighting back, including smarter identity checks, AI-powered detection tools, and strategies that help companies stay ahead of sophisticated attacks.