What makes airport and airline systems so vulnerable to attack?

In this Help Net Security video, Recep Ozdag, VP and GM at Keysight Technologies, explains why airline and airport systems are so difficult to secure. He explores the complex aviation ecosystem, from legacy systems and third-party vendors to the challenges of testing in safety-critical environments.

Ozdag emphasizes the importance of packet-level monitoring, real-time validation, and a zero-trust mindset, urging aviation leaders to treat cybersecurity as a core element of safety, not just compliance.