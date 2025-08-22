Interpol operation seizes $97 million in African cybercrime sweep

Authorities in Africa have arrested 1,209 people in an Interpol-led crackdown on cybercrime that targeted nearly 88,000 victims.

11,432 malicious infrastructures were dismantled during Operation Serengeti 2025 (Source: Interpol)

Operation Serengeti 2.0

The operation, which ran from June to August 2025, recovered $97.4 million and shut down 11,432 malicious online systems. Called Operation Serengeti 2.0, the effort brought together investigators from 18 African nations and the United Kingdom. It focused on serious cybercrimes such as ransomware, online scams and business email compromise.

Private companies also took part by sharing intelligence, training investigators and providing technical support. This gave law enforcement advance information on threats, including suspicious IP addresses, domains and command-and-control servers.

Crypto mines fueling crime

In Angola, authorities dismantled 25 cryptocurrency mining centers where 60 Chinese nationals were illegally validating blockchain transactions. Officials also found 45 illicit power stations and confiscated IT and mining equipment worth more than $37 million. The government plans to redirect this equipment to support power distribution in vulnerable areas.

Scams that drained millions

In Zambia, police uncovered a massive online investment fraud that tricked 65,000 people into losing about $300 million. Victims were persuaded to invest in cryptocurrency through heavy advertising campaigns that promised high returns. They were then asked to download multiple apps to continue investing. Authorities arrested 15 suspects and seized evidence including domains, bank accounts and mobile numbers. Work continues to track down overseas collaborators.

Also in Zambia, police discovered a scam center that was linked to a suspected human trafficking ring. In joint operations with the Immigration Department in Lusaka, they seized 372 fake passports from seven countries.

Inheritance scams, though one of the oldest forms of online fraud, remain profitable for criminals. In Côte d’Ivoire, officers broke up a transnational scam that started in Germany. They arrested the main suspect and confiscated valuables including jewellery, cash, vehicles and electronic equipment. Victims of this scheme lost about $1.6 million after being tricked into paying fees to claim fake inheritances.

Interpol said investigations from Operation Serengeti 2.0 are ongoing, with further arrests expected as international partners follow up on leads.